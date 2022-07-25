ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Police Officer Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life Passes Away At 65 Years Old

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer police officer Robert Hoobler, the man who saved Lil Wayne’s life when he was 12, passed away on Friday, July 22. He was only 65 years old. Hoobler was found dead at his home in New Orleans home on Friday, said parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. The cause of Hooblers...

thesource.com

Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Mourns Ex Cop 'Uncle Bob' Who Saved His Life Following Suicide Attempt

New Orleans, LA – Lil Wayne is mourning the death of 65-year-old Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans police officer who saved his life following a suicide attempt. Emergency responders found Hoobler’s body at his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). As the news spread, Lil Wayne took his grief to Instagram to share with his 15.6 million followers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
