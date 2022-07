JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A crash Wednesday morning involving a military vehicle tied up traffic near Jacksonville. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Cody said a military vehicle with three Marines in it was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 towards Wilmington when an SUV driven by a woman, 31, traveling in the same lane tried to merge to the right but did not slow down and hit the medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR), commonly called a 7-ton.

