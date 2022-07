One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is gearing up for Mitsuri Kanroji's big fight in the anime's third season! The second season of the anime adaptation wrapped up its run earlier this year with the end of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. This arc had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a whole new level of threats still left to make their move, and the series is only heating up even further with even more threats coming our way. But there will be even stronger fighters jump into the thick of things too.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO