Video Games

'Stray' Is Now The Best User-Rated Game Of 2022 On Steam

By Ben Huxley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only released on July 19th, but Stray is already the highest rated Steam game of 2022, stealing the crown from the PC port of 2018's God of War. It was already the most played PC launch for publishers Annapurna Interactive - as of July 19th, only 12 games were...

ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for August 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August 2022 are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, and Little Nightmares. Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus subscribers on August 2. Yakuza:...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Steam Game Is Already the Best-Reviewed of 2022

A new Steam game that was only released mere days ago is already the best-reviewed title of 2022 on Valve's expansive PC platform. For the most part, 2022 has been a pretty middling year when it comes to major video game releases. While some titles like Elden Ring have resonated greatly with audiences, on the whole, 2022 (at least for the time being) is widely considered to have been a down year for the gaming industry. And perhaps for that reason alone, one title has now been able to quickly shoot to the top of the Steam charts.
VIDEO GAMES
#Stray#Video Game#Bluetwelve Studio
GAMINGbible

'GTA V' Has Been Hiding A Secret That's Only Just Been Found

We all love a cheeky game secret, don’t we? Whether they’re actually intentional, like one recently discovered and easily missable (but absolutely heartbreaking) interaction in Red Dead Redemption 2, or hilarious glitches which have gone undiscovered for years (like this one, which allows you to play tag with the dragons in Skyrim), they’re a lot of fun, and often shed a light on the games they come from in various ways - for good or bad.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look

These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'RuneScape' Unreal Engine 5 Remake Is Actually Pretty Stunning

RuneScape is an iconic game. Jagex’s MMORPG first released in 2001 and is still going strong to this day, with over a million paid subscribers as of 2019, and millions more free-to-play players (thanks VentureBeat). Even with its various re-releases though, RuneScape has never really looked good. Graphics aren’t...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive

2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

The best adventure games on Android in 2022

Adventure games are some of the most prevalent titles in the Play Store. This genre lends itself quite well to touchscreen play, so it pairs well with our action game roundup. There are, of course, a boatload of point-and-click adventure games available on the platform, which leans into niche genres, like escape room games. The genre only expands from here, encompassing a wide assortment of titles. So no matter your adventure-based tastes, there are tons of interesting titles to play through, ranging from indie darlings to AAA behemoths. So strap in, as it's time to get our adventure on with today's adventure game roundup.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Stray' Modders Are Adding Their Own Cats To The Game

Indie darling Stray finally released on PS4, PS5 and Steam last week, and I think we can all say that it was worth the wait. In our review, we gave the game a generous 9/10, praising the stunning visuals, creativity, and oh-so-charming kitty action. PlayStation users in the UK are...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Xbox to Trial New Playable Title Feature

A new Xbox update is aiming to make it easier to identify which games in your catalogue are playable, rolling it out to Xbox Insiders first. This new update is part of a trial from Microsoft which allows players to see whether or not they can play a game through new badges. These badges will identify if a disc hasn't been inserted for an applicable game, or if the player is missing a license for the game (in the case of it leaving Xbox Game Pass), among other reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Rumor Teases Addition of New Ubisoft Game

A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass may have just revealed that the subscription platform is about to add another game from publisher Ubisoft. In recent months, Ubisoft has been bringing a number of different titles to Game Pass. Notably, this has included games like Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Far Cry 5. Now, it seems like Ubisoft's offering could be expanding even further thanks to the addition of a game that launched back in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Stray' Modders Have Already Added CJ Into The Game And Oh God

Modders are known for their absurdity. Thomas The Tank Engine stalking the corridors in Resident Evil 2 is a prime example of how silly things can get. And yet, they're still managing to shock, surprise, and feed us nightmare fuel. We're not sure whether to laugh or scream at this latest mod from Sirgalahad172 - in which the adorable feline protagonist from Stray is replaced by none other that Carl Johnson, CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Multiversus' Removes All Mention Of Several Fan-Favorite Characters

The bonkers fighter Multiversus has been intriguing gamers for a while. Not only is it an homage to all things Warner Bros., but it seems to be bringing together the most eclectic group of fighters imaginable. If you thought Solid Snake fighting Mario was weird in Nintendo's Smash franchise, imagine LeBron James brawling with Scooby Doo's Shaggy.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

