Kessler Competes With Southern Illinois Basketball in Richmond, VA over the weekend

The RVA East End Festival 2022, in conjunction with the City of Richmond, Bon Secours, Richmond Public Schools, and the Richmond Symphony, seeks to showcase talented artists, outstanding school programs and exceptional community groups during a festival to be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 12-9 pm at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School, 813 N. 28th Street. This festival will include a variety of music, dance, theater performances, art exhibits, booths, food trucks, and other creative activities.
