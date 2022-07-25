ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Kessler Competes With Southern Illinois Basketball in Richmond, VA over the weekend

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem incoming freshman and Franklin Park Lady Bobcat basketball standout Jordan Kessler competed over the weekend in Richmond, Virginia at...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes

Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
ODIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem 11u Prepares For State Opener Saturday Against Ottawa

The bracket is set for the 11u Little League State Tournament held in Champaign over the weekend. The tournament begins Saturday with a pair of 10am games. On the East Field it will be Champaign East taking on Rochelle while Salem and Ottawa play on the West Field. Then at...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen; see background information and names of Tuesday night Little Miss candidates

There will be nine candidates to be the Miss Marion County Fair Queen in the pageant next Tuesday night. They are Makaela Draege of Odin, Kailey Brubaker of Salem, Sara Timm of Iuka, Abigail Smith of Salem, Delaney Kell of Salem, Sophia Schossler of Centralia, Brylee Dukes of Centralia, Hailey Knox of Odin, and Ciara Cain of Patoka.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Offers Richmond Guard Davin Cosby

Davin Cosby's recruitment has picked up significantly in the month of July after his impressive performances at the Adidas 3SSB Championships. This week, LSU and Tennessee extended offers to the Benedictine (Richmond, VA) guard on Sunday followed by USC on Monday. On Tuesday, it was Tony Bennett's turn, as Cosby announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from Virginia following a zoom call.
RICHMOND, VA
southernillinoisnow.com

Area Bowlers Perform Well At Junior Gold In Michigan

The Salem area was well represented at the recently held 2022 USBC Junior Gold Tournament as well as other events held in Michigan. 8 bowlers earned scholarship money for their Junior Gold finishes. Dominick Winkler and Gavin Winkler finished in 2nd place in the U18 boys division of the Adult/Youth...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Former Chicago high school basketball star gunned down

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in the the Chicago suburb of Maywood are investigating the shooting death of a former high school basketball star and her mother is pleading with whomever killed her daughter to surrender to police. Margo Rainey said at a prayer vigil that she is ready to tell the killer of 22-year-old Dylanla Rainey that “I forgive you.” Dylanla Rainey was shot to death as she pulled up to her home on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made. She and her twin sisters were stay players at Marshall High School in Chicago when her team won the Class 2A state championship in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs19news

Made in Central VA: Piper Strasel

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Central Virginia, there are numerous talented artists of all kinds, but it’s rare to find someone so passionate about using their work to highlight issues in the world the way local multimedia artist Piper Strasel does. “I really like to make these beautiful...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

5th annual RVA East End Festival set for September 24th

The event, canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, celebrates music and the arts and supports Richmond Public Schools in the East End. Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have announced that the fifth celebration of music and the arts supporting Richmond Public Schools in the East End is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th, from noon until 9:00 pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. in Richmond. The festival has been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA

What to expect from Washington Commanders training camp in 2022

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders training camp begins on Wednesday and there are few changes in store. Most notably, training camp will be held in Ashburn, Virginia, rather than Richmond. The city of Richmond has hosted the Commanders for training camp since 2014 at the Bon Secours facility, built...
ASHBURN, VA
rvahub.com

Virginia Rep. Postpones Two Shows Due to Covid

Virginia Rep will postpone Wednesday 7/27 and Thursday 7/28 performances. The plan is to resume on Friday 7/29. Important update: Due to multiple positive COVID tests in the “Mamma Mia!” company, VA Rep will postpone Wed. 7/27 & Thurs. 7/28 performances. We intend to resume on Fri. 7/29. Please contact the box office at (804) 282-2620 to reschedule your tickets for another performance.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2022 school start dates for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year. Monday, July 25. City of Hopewell. Monday, Aug....
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Design on Monument Avenue

The Richmond Symphony League (RSL) announced today that the RSL Designer House will take up residence at the Taylor Estate, 2325 Monument Ave. in September 2023. The biennial fundraiser for the Richmond Symphony has been on hiatus since the 2018 Designer House at Holly Lawn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

RVA East End Festival 2022

The RVA East End Festival 2022, in conjunction with the City of Richmond, Bon Secours, Richmond Public Schools, and the Richmond Symphony, seeks to showcase talented artists, outstanding school programs and exceptional community groups during a festival to be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 12-9 pm at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School, 813 N. 28th Street. This festival will include a variety of music, dance, theater performances, art exhibits, booths, food trucks, and other creative activities.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As inflation soars, home foreclosures and evictions are also on the rise. Many people are trying to make ends meet through this stressful financial climate. Volunteers with HOME, which stands for “Housing Opportunities Made Equal,” answered questions regarding home foreclosures in NBC12′s Call 12 Center Wednesday....
RICHMOND, VA

