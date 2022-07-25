Kessler Competes With Southern Illinois Basketball in Richmond, VA over the weekend

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in the the Chicago suburb of Maywood are investigating the shooting death of a former high school basketball star and her mother is pleading with whomever killed her daughter to surrender to police. Margo Rainey said at a prayer vigil that she is ready to tell the killer of 22-year-old Dylanla Rainey that “I forgive you.” Dylanla Rainey was shot to death as she pulled up to her home on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have been made. She and her twin sisters were stay players at Marshall High School in Chicago when her team won the Class 2A state championship in 2018.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO