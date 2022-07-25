ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Davante Adams’ first training camp with Raiders has begun. Here’s how it’s going so far

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Davante Adams said the transition from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders has been “smooth” since joining his new team in March.

But with the Raiders having yet to play their first exhibition game — and still not even in pads with training camp underway — he said there is a lot to learn ahead of a Week 1 NFL matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Adams said after Sunday’s camp session. “I’m feeling really comfortable as of now, about as comfortable as you can be at this point, but we still got a lot to learn and a lot to work on and just trying to build off what we did in the spring.”

Adams joined the Raiders after the trade with Green Bay reunited him with quarterback Derek Carr , his former Fresno State teammate.

Adams spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay and was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and named to the All-Pro team twice. He had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns with the Packers.

Plenty of Adams’ teammates noticed how much time he’s put in in the weight room, and on the field, and understand what has made him one of the NFL’s top receivers.

“Davante is incredible,” Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones said. “What I will say is that he’s a very hard worker. A lot of times you get around guys that they have the accolades, and they have the big name and I feel like they get complacent. But not Davante, he’s a guy that works hard. If he messes up a drill, he’ll do it again.

“And those are the characteristics that you need because there’s a lot of people watching. There are young players behind him watching, there are coaches watching, and he’s a guy that definitely works. For the things that he does on Sundays, he works for that.”

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said he’s learning every day by watching Adams, even on the practice field.

He feels it will make the entire wideout group better.

“Watching how he sets people up, in the meeting room, talking to him, how he maneuvers guys, how he sees the game,” he said.

“And then obviously, Darren (Waller) the same way and speed on the outside with Demarcus (Robinson) and Keelan (Cole) and Mack (Hollins) just opening the field up. I think Davante and Darren and Demarcus and all those guys are incredible players. You are going to have to respect him. You’re going to have to put two on them at times and so it could open up some plays for me, Josh (Jacobs), whoever is left. I’m excited.”

Adams acknowledges all the accolades he’s received, but says it’s not enough.

He has goals in Las Vegas that he was to achieve, he said. It begins with “being the best teammate.”

“Just thinking about the bigger picture,” he said. “Help this team win as many games as possible. That’s been (the) mentality. I’ve never been the type of guy to be complacent or be content in a spot that I’m at.

“I always feel like I can get better, and I know I can get better. That’s always been my mentality.”

Derek Carr
