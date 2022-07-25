ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis blasts China for buying up US farmland: ‘It’s a huge problem’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to crack down on “undue influence from rogue states” like China in response to Chinese businesses reportedly buying up large tracts of farmland.

DeSantis was asked about a recent report by the National Association of Realtors which found that Chinese real estate investors spent $6.1 billion on American real estate over a 12-month period that ended in March — more than any other group of foreigners.

Florida accounted for 24% of all international real estate purchases in the US while California ranked second (11%).

DeSantis told Laura Ingraham of Fox News on Friday that he didn’t think business interest with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party should be allowed to buy up American real estate assets.

“I don’t think they should be able to do it,” DeSantis said.

“I think the problem is these companies have ties to the CCP, and it’s not always apparent on the face of whatever a company is doing — but I think it’s a huge problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iL3Zk_0grpZu4u00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to crack down on Chinese real estate investments in his home state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNjWy_0grpZu4u00
DeSantis said he would sign legislation that would prevent Chinese interests from purchasing farmland in Florida.

Businessmen from the mainland, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have reportedly been aggressive in purchasing existing homes in places like Florida and California.

In 2019, the US Department of Agriculture said that Chinese-linked entities owned at least 192,000 acres of farmland worth more than $1.9 billion.

Florida was the state that attracted the heaviest volume of real estate purchases, according to figures provided by the NAR. It was the 14th consecutive year that foreign investors expressed the most interest in Sunshine State properties.

DeSantis said that he plans to sign legislation that would limit the extent to which Chinese firms can invest in Florida pension funds.

“We don’t necessarily have a lot of it, but we want to make sure that we’re cutting ties so that we’re not funding our number-one adversary,” the Republican governor said.

GOP senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Kevin Kramer of North Dakota wrote a letter to the Biden administration earlier this month demanding that officials review a Chinese company’s purchase of North Dakota farmland just several miles from a sensitive military base.

Fufeng Group, a Shandong, China-based company that specializes in flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes, recently purchased 300 acres of farmland near Grand Forks, North Dakota, a rural area that lies about a 90-minute drive from the Canadian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cyTK_0grpZu4u00
A recent report found that Chinese investors from the mainland, Taiwan, and Hong Kong bought some $6.1 billion worth of US real estate over a 12-month period that ended in March. Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured.

The location of the farmland, which is just down the road from a US Air Force base that houses sensitive drone technology, has lawmakers on Capitol Hill worried about potential espionage by Beijing.

Three North Dakotans sold the land to Fufeng Group for $2.6 million, according to CNBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation

Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Republican donors are eyeing Ron DeSantis for 2024 as damning evidence mounts against Trump

With two years to go before the 2024 presidential contest, some Republican donors are looking for credible alternatives to former president Donald Trump. And the most likely successor to the MAGA movement is shaping up to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Many Republicans sense that the momentum has moved away from the former president as he weighs whether to stage a rematch against President Joe Biden.“I think there’s a significant movement within the donor base”, Eric Levine, a Republican lawyer and fundraiser, told The Independent. “There's a concern that Donald Trump is the singular one Republican who ... may...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Florida Government
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kramer
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Farmland#Real Estate#Chinese#American#Fox News#Ccp
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Another round to Florida – Citadel flees Illinois for the Sunshine State

In late June, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker traveled to New Hampshire to be the keynote speaker at New Hampshire’s Democratic Party state convention. Officially, he was there to “help other Democratic governors get elected” and to lobby for Chicago as the site of the party’s 2024 presidential convention. Unofficially, there was buzz that Pritzker could be a Democratic presidential nominee himself – in 2028, or possibly sooner.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfit.org

Gov. DeSantis rallies the Florida GOP and targets President Biden

As he draws increased attention as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis focused heavily Saturday night on President Joe Biden while rallying Republicans for this year’s elections. Twice in the first minute after taking the stage for a dinner speech at the Republican Party of Florida’s Sunshine...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Fox News

DeSantis announces plan to combat ESG influence in Florida

The Florida State Pension System will now be under a "flat ban" against incorporating the globalist ESG platform into its investments, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Fox News Wednesday. DeSantis told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the proponents of ESG – which places what its supporters say are environmentally-necessary regulations – like...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Fried, Crist face off in debate as DeSantis looms large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held their only debate Thursday before next month’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis and casting themselves as their party’s best chance at beating the surging Republican. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy