Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Charlotte

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Charlotte, North Carolina on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Pekin Duck

- Type: Duck

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

American Buff Goose

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Embden (Emden)

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Chickens

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Rouen

- Type: Duck

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Zeke

- Type: Conure

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

Rooster

- Type: Chicken

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Toulouse

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Muscovy

- Type: Duck

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Pigeon

- Type: Pigeon, Dove (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Pilgrim

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

Chinese

- Type: Goose

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Unknown

