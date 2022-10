Petfinder

Exotic pets available for adoption in Syracuse

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Syracuse, New York on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Olli Mol (Ollie)

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Dodger

- Type: Standardbred (mixed)

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Curly

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Dancing Louisa

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Heidi

- Type: Rocky Mountain Horse, Tennessee Walker (mixed)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

B Rustler

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Larry

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Female

Leggs

- Type: Arabian

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

Bergerac

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

ZZPass (Z)

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

D K Miss America

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Female

Dylan Dream

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Unlawful Search (Daisy)

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Female

Patriot De Vie

- Type: Standardbred

- Age: Adult

- Gender: Male

Moe

- Type: Parakeet (Other)

- Age: Young

- Gender: Male

Mystery

- Type: Arabian (mixed)

- Age: Senior

- Gender: Male

