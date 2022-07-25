ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Fanatics, Alabama Ink Company’s Most Comprehensive College Deal

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Fanatics has signed a wide-ranging partnership with the University of Alabama , the latest deal that covers the company’s rapid expansion into new businesses.

In what it is calling its most comprehensive college partnership, Fanatics will retain its exclusive e-commerce rights to the Crimson Tide, while adding additional rights across fan apparel, trading cards, NFTs and collectibles. Michael Rubin’s company will also open the first team store inside Alabama’s football stadium, a place where the Crimson Tide can sell merchandise and Alabama athletes can leverage new NIL rights.

“By taking advantage of the expanded breadth of Fanatics’ services, we have put our university and student-athletes in a position to maximize sales and brand exposure with Fanatics’ blue-chip family of brands, including Fanatics Commerce, Topps and Candy Digital,” Alabama AD Greg Byrne said in a statement.

The partnership is a series of separate agreements—apparel, physical retail, etc.—each with its own terms. Financial specifics weren’t released.

It’s the latest in Fanatics’ gradual push into college. The world’s largest seller of licensed sports merchandise has become the dominant force in pro-sports apparel and is using a similar playbook in the multi-billion-dollar world of college sports. In the two years, Fanatics has inked 10-year licensing deals with some of the NCAA ’s biggest programs (including Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Florida and Tennessee), launched a college athlete jersey program , and announced its intention to create the first comprehensive college sports trading cards . Earlier this month, it announced that it will start manufacturing Nike-branded fan products for many of the sportswear giant’s biggest NCAA partners.

This Alabama deal encompasses all of those things. Candy Digital, in which Fanatics is the majority stakeholder, will handle the digital collectible and NFTs; Topps, which Fanatics bought last year, will handle physical and digital trading cards starting in 2025. The new product rights, similar to the deals with those other schools, include primary apparel and headwear licenses. (The university’s Nike deal for performance apparel remains unchanged, and it will continue to support other licensees).

It also deepens Fanatics’ relationship with one of its most important college partners. Alabama has been the company’s highest-selling college brand in each of the past five years. The Crimson Tide have played in six of the past seven college football championship games, winning three of those titles, and are expected to open the 2022 season ranked No. 1.

The team shop is on pace to open inside Bryant Denny Stadium later this year. In a sign of the times, it will also offer Crimson Tide athletes additional NIL opportunities. Schools are rushing to provide more money-making opportunities as a recruiting enticement—despite a chorus of critics that includes Alabama coach Nick Saban—and that’s flowed over into many corporate partnerships. Alabama fans will be able to buy athlete-specific jerseys, T-shirts, hats, memorabilia and trading cards in the new shop. It will provide space for athletes to do signing sessions, or conduct paid meet and greets.

The Alabama partnership mirrors some aspects of Fanatics’ recent wide-ranging deal with WWE (NYSE: WWE ). As the company, which recently raised money at a $27 billion valuation, continues to expand into new verticals, it is looking to flex that advantage by offering more to its most important partners. The next Fanatics vertical to launch is likely sports betting, and while the Alabama deal doesn’t include anything in gambling realm, that next step is likely not far off.

Alabama was assisted in the deal by Learfield, the school’s multimedia rights partner, and Learfield-owned CLC, which is the school’s licensing agency.

More Stories:

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

Future Alabama non-conference schedules nearly complete through 2026

While the SEC still wrestles with the merits of eight- or nine-game conference schedules, Alabama’s future non-league schedules are taking shape. The Crimson Tide has at least three games against outside competition on the books every year through 2026, according to contracts obtained by AL.com through public records requests.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from elite 4-star in-state 2024 cornerback

Alabama has consistently churned out elite defensive backs. In fact, CB Eli Ricks is getting buzz as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide landed perhaps their next great cornerback, scoring a commitment from 4-star 2024 CB Jaylen Mbakwe. Mbakwe, a native of...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star DL Hunter Osborne sets decision date

Four star Hewitt-Trussville (AL) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne announced earlier today that he has set a decision date to choose among four programs for his commitment. Osborne will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, and Texas next week after visiting all the finalists except for the Crimson Tide in the month of June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Former Alabama Football star diagnosed with leukemia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A stunner in the sports world and a former Alabama football star is in the center of it. John Metchie announced he will likely have to sit out this season for the Houston Texans because he’s been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. First the encouraging...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham madam, housing market, Bachelor and Bachelorette: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today Leada tells the story of Louise Catherine Wooster who died May 16, 1913 and is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. She was a famous madam who claimed, among other things that she was the lover of actor - and later presidential assassin - John Wilkes Booth. Of course, there is more to her story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Saban considered Alabama exit for TV analyst role 8 years ago, per report

Nick Saban is arguably the most successful head coach in college football history. In a career at Alabama that’s spanned a decade and a half, Saban has won 6 national championships. That’s on top of the title he won at LSU in the 2003 season, 4 years after he left Michigan State for Baton Rouge following 5 seasons in East Lansing.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletes#Alabama Ink Company#The University Of Alabama#E Commerce#Fanatics Commerce#Texa
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Team Store News

Nick Saban has said multiple times he's not a fan of every aspect of NIL, but he's all good with his players making money off their personal brand. Starting this season, Crimson Tide players will be able to do that in a very cool way on game days. Earlier today, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Alabama partnering with Fanatics to open a team store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

UAB Football Coach Retires Ahead of 2022 Season

Bill Clark will no longer be part of the UAB Blazers football program by the beginning of August. The 54-year-old head coach recently announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1. He said he's stepping down due to "longstanding back issues" and revealed the move was the hardest decision he ever had to make. Bryant Vincent, the team's offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, will be the team's interim head coach for the 2022 season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Fuel up deliciously at Jasper’s Bayou Fresh Seafood

The very idea of gas-station sushi is so incongruous that it was lampooned in a memorable Esurance commercial. The ad was funny. Zhu Jianjun thinks so, too. And he talks about it, and laughs about it, even as he proudly serves colorful rainbow rolls and beautiful salmon nigiri to customers – familiar and frequently new – in his little café that shares space with a gas station in Jasper.
JASPER, AL
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Topps
wbrc.com

Several Ala. colleges receive bomb threats Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Alabama colleges, including two Central Alabama colleges, were evacuated Wednesday morning due to bomb threats. Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building. Officers did not find any evidence of an explosive device at Shelton State. A...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

U.S. News & World Report best hospitals in Alabama for 2023

UAB Hospital was again named the best hospital in Alabama according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Huntsville Hospital was ranked second in the state; Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham was third. Hospitals were also ranked in individual departments and services. Specialties evaluated included: cancer; cardiology and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham businessman Leon Sanders dead at 93

Ellis “Leon” Sanders, a longtime figure in Birmingham business circles, died last Wednesday. The founder of Jefferson Title Corp., Sanders, 93, was also a professor at Birmingham School of Law and a board member of The Sanders Trust, a healthcare real estate investment and development company headed by his son Rance.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy