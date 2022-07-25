ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your tickets! $3M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey; jackpot rolls to $720M

By News 12 Staff
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey after hitting it Friday night, and the ultimate prize is now up to $720 million.

The winning numbers were: 14 , 40 , 60 , 64 and 66 . The Mega Ball drawn was 16 with a Megaplier of 3x.

Lottery officials did not immediately disclose where the winning ticket was sold or who the winner might be.

The next Mega Millions drawing comes Tuesday evening, and it's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S history. The top three all surpassed $1 billion.

For the last fiscal year, according to the NJ Lottery Commission, statewide lotto sales topped $3.63 billion, the second highest in lotto history. Scratch-offs brought in $2 billion in sales. Forty-five people hit prizes totaling more than $1 million last fiscal year.

