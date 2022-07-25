I Have 5G at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
By Trey Paul
CNET
3 days ago
I have to confess: Sometimes 5G still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "I can get 5G on my phone at home, but I can't get my provider's 5G home internet product. Why is that?" I ran up against this myself when I switched carriers...
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
According to surveys taken by the Pew Research Center, 75% of adults ages 65 and over use the internet, and 64% use their home broadband connection to do so. These numbers have been rising steadily over the past decade, and they've become even more pronounced over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think we all have witnessed our increased use of FaceTime, Zoom and other video-chat tools.
July 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) raised subscriber addition forecast for the second time this year as its strategy of selling relatively cheaper plans helped the carrier attract more price-conscious U.S. customers than its rivals AT&T and Verizon.
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Starting today and through August 9, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can get a free Pixel 6a “On Us” while supplies last. Eligible customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, transfer a phone number from another carrier within 30 days of the phone purchase date and purchase their phone on a 24-month Device Payment Plan. Powered by Google Tensor, the Pixel 6a is super-fast and secure, and with Titan M2TM security, protection is built right in. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005174/en/ Powered by Google Tensor, The Pixel 6a is super-fast and secure, with an amazing battery and camera. And it’s “On Us” from July 28 – August 9! (Photo: Business Wire)
Google is rolling out some much-needed upgrades to its Android tablet apps, the company has announced, as it attempts to make them work better on devices with larger screens. Updates are coming for apps including Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep, and Google’s announcement says they should arrive over the coming weeks.
Washington CNN Business — T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to settle multiple class-action suits stemming from a data breach disclosed last year affecting tens of millions of people. In the proposed settlement announced Friday, T-Mobile also agreed to spend an extra $150 million on cybersecurity through the...
Have you ever thought about a world that constantly evolves? The recent spike in information and technology makes it better. The internet is not left out in these phases of information and technology. From. through 2.0, things are about to turn around as a transition into the third phase of...
When T-Mobile compromised the sensitive personal information of more than 76 million current, former, and prospective customers in 2021, plaintiffs involved in a class action lawsuit complained that the company continued profiting off their data while attempting to cover up “one of the largest and most consequential data breaches in US history.”
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
You have probably noticed that, depending on where you are in the world, you will have different results when you browse the web with your Mac. This is because GPS, Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth and cell towers around you can track the location of your device. Using a Mac VPN is...
Arlo, Apple, Wyze, and Anker, owner of Eufy, all confirmed to CNET that they won’t give authorities access to your smart home camera’s footage unless they’re shown a warrant or court order. If you’re wondering why they’re specifying that, it’s because we’ve now learned Google and Amazon can do just the opposite: they’ll allow police to get this data without a warrant if police claim there’s been an emergency. And while Google says that it hasn't used this power, Amazon’s admitted to doing it almost a dozen times this year.
T-Mobile continued adding mobile and internet customers in the second quarter and raised its expectations for the full year, an uncharacteristically confident sign in the middle of so much economic uncertainty. But the company took a loss in the period as a result of continued costs from the Sprint merger,...
New details have emerged ahead of the alleged forthcoming release of Apple’s luxury Apple Watch Series 8. In the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed new information about what customers can expect to see from the company’s watch lineup moving forward.
Building and maintaining a budget can be overwhelming, whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out on your financial journey. With hundreds of budgeting apps available online, we've narrowed down the best options for you depending on your financial position. We evaluated many factors, including each app's methodology, user interface, how it categorizes transactions, if it allows for personalized goal setting, its forecasting abilities and any additional resources available.
In an ideal world, all your online applications and services would be secured with one unbreakable password that you would never forget. Unfortunately, this is nigh on impossible - which is one reason why password managers such as Passwork have become so popular. A password manager allows users to generate...
T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement in a class action suit that alleged it allowed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers to be stolen by hackers last year. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement...
Guerilla IoT. Yes, it sounds as cool as it is. It’s fast-moving, small-scale tech which moves against the orthodox. It’s unconventional, low-budget but still badass. Think James Bond-like tech used to defeat his enemies, the supervillains. Tech like an encrypted messaging device, for instance. Encrypted messaging. Encrypted messaging...
T-Mobile, the nation's second-largest wireless provider and still its most innovative and influential, released its second-quarter earnings this morning. While the bottom line showed red ink (a loss) to the tune of $108 million or 9 cents a share, the figures had been impacted by costs of $1.9 billion or $1.52 per share (after taxes) related to mergers and acquisitions. Taking those expenses out of the picture resulted in the company earning $1.43 per share during the period.
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple previewed iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, at its 2022 developers conference, and now the OS has entered a public beta. Why it matters. iOS 16 rolls out this...
As the race to realize the metaverse kicks off, Mark Zuckerberg told employees that Meta would be competing directly with Apple when it comes to creating AR and VR platforms. In June, a Meta employee asked how Apple's absence from the Metaverse Standards Forum would influence Meta's ecosystem. Zuckerberg told...
