Centre, AL

Centre Fire Department Responds to Trucks/Camper Blaze at County Road 63 Location

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to information from the Centre Fire Department – overnight Saturday they responded to a report of an 18-wheeler being on...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Accident Wednesday Morning at Leesburg Red Light

Leesburg Police and Fire units along with Atrium Floyd EMS, responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck occurring at the red light in Leesburg, across from Coosa Corner, at approximately 10:45 Wednesday morning. That wreck resulted in minor road blockage for a brief period of time – it’s unclear...
LEESBURG, AL
wbhfradio.org

Official Update on North Georgia Tire Services Fire from BC Emergency Services

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., BCFES was dispatched to 161 Criss Black Rd., North GA Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50% involved, fire through the roof, and several explosions were reported. BCFES arrived on scene to find a comm structure heavily involved with fire. The building was approx. 30,000 s.f. The business was full of commercial tires. Crews were on scene overnight and all-day Sunday. Approx. 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday. Working with the EPD, EPA, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Due to building collapse, heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries reported, the business was a total loss however, crews were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses. As of this morning, crews will be back out to the scene later today along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and begin fire investigation.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police arrest Woman after Car Chase/Crash near Cherokee Ave

“On July 27, 2022, a BOLO was given in reference to a vehicle failing to maintain a lane and erratic driving. Officers observed the vehicle in the area of Cassville Rd and Aubrey St and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued towards Cherokee Avenue...
WAFF

One deceased, one injured in single-vehicle crash on I-59

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night Erin M. Mims, 29, was pronounced dead on the scene of a single-vehicle crash. Brian A. Maloy, 51, was driving the 2004 Harley Davidson, with Mims as the passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Maloy was injured and...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed, man injured in motorcycle crash near Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A motorcycle crash Monday near Gadsden, Alabama left one person dead and another injured. Authorities said the crash was reported at 7:11 p.m. on Interstate 59, approximately four miles north of Gadsden. Erin Mims, 29, of Glencoe, was a passenger riding on a 2004 Harley...
GADSDEN, AL
WTVC

3 children hurt in rollover crash on I-75 near Ringgold Tuesday morning

RINGGOLD, Ga. — UPDATE (8:30 a.m.):. Catoosa County spokesman John Pless confirms three children were injured in this rollover crash. A Lifeforce helicopter flew one of the children to Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Ambulances drove the other two injured kids. Pless says the accident involved a single vehicle. We...
RINGGOLD, GA
CBS 42

29-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Monday night in Etowah County has left a 29-year-old woman dead. According to troopers, Erin Mims of Glencoe was injured when a motorcycle that she was a passenger on left the road and hit several trees around 7:11 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 186 […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wbrc.com

Missing Person Alert issued for 69-year-old East Alabama man

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a 69-year-old East Alabama man. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help in locating Jerry Don Strickland. Officers said Strickland may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on...
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 46

Police chase leads to drug bust in northwest Georgia county

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A traffic stop for an improper lane change led to the confiscation of more than a kilo of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Cedartown man. Adrian Robinson, 40, was pulled over on Monday after the Polk County police department said he was showing other signs of impaired driving. Robinson pulled over, but after officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, police said he suddenly drove off.
CEDARTOWN, GA
WHNT News 19

Water outage planned in Guntersville community

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A planned water outage will leave some Guntersville residents without water on Thursday, according to local officials. North Marshall Utilities says water will be turned off on Thursday, August 4 at 8 a.m. and will stay off until the work is complete, according to the utility company.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

July 26, 2022, Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Two Hurt in Highway 68 Wreck Sunday

Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash occurring on Alabama Highway 68 on Sunday. The accident was near the intersection with County Road 48 in the Sand Rock community. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that mishap took place at approximately 7:15am, and involved a 2014...
SAND ROCK, AL
FireRescue1

Ga. toddler dies days after FF father pulls him from lake, performs CPR

BREMEN, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy died several days after his firefighter father pulled him from a lake and performed CPR. Polk County Fire Rescue Capt. Josh Ingram's 2-year-old son, Briggs, went underwater on July 17 at Lake Martin in Alabama, according to Fox5Atlanta. The family had been packing...
BREMEN, GA

