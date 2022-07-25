Centre Fire Department Responds to Trucks/Camper Blaze at County Road 63 Location

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., BCFES was dispatched to 161 Criss Black Rd., North GA Tire Services, in reference to a commercial structure fire. The initial caller reported the building was approximately 50% involved, fire through the roof, and several explosions were reported. BCFES arrived on scene to find a comm structure heavily involved with fire. The building was approx. 30,000 s.f. The business was full of commercial tires. Crews were on scene overnight and all-day Sunday. Approx. 20 firefighters remained on scene on Sunday. Working with the EPD, EPA, Marion Environmental Services and Bartow County Public Works. Due to building collapse, heavy equipment was brought in to assist with removing the roofing so that the remainder of the fire could be extinguished. There were no injuries reported, the business was a total loss however, crews were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to nearby cargo trucks and businesses. As of this morning, crews will be back out to the scene later today along with investigators to continue to extinguish the fire and begin fire investigation.

ADAIRSVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO