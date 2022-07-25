ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

OSU VB Schedule Released, July 25

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women’s volleyball team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday, a slate that includes 13 matches at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, in their seventh season under head coach Mark Barnard, open their slate when competing in the Rose...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregontoday.net

Phil Knight Legacy Brackets, July 27

OSU release – CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams have learned their opponents to begin the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, as Rip City Management announced the tournament brackets on Monday. The Beaver men will open the event against Duke on Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a 12 p.m. tip on ESPN. Their second-round opponent will be either Florida or Xavier Nov. 25 at Moda Center. The eight team field also includes Purdue, West Virginia, Gonzaga and Portland State. The Oregon State women will face Iowa in their opening game, Friday Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Chiles Center on ESPNU. The four-team women’s bracket also features UConn and Duke, with the second day of games set for Nov. 27. The early season men’s and women’s college basketball events – born from the successful PK80 events that helped celebrate the 80th birthday of Phil Knight in 2017 – will once again honor the NIKE, Inc. co-founder and 2012 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee. Phil Knight Legacy will be played at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Moda Championships Packages are now on sale. Single session tickets will be on sale Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. All 16 Phil Knight Legacy games will be televised on ESPN networks, including the men’s and women’s championship games – live from the Moda Center on Sunday, Nov. 27.
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tom Snee Stepping Away From Oregon Football

View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, punter Tom Snee announced in an Instagram post that he would be stepping away from the Oregon Football team to prioritize his mental health. "Ever since I got to college in 2018 I've really struggled with mental health and dealt...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals

In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
VENETA, OR
beachconnection.net

Fur Seal Rescued from Central Oregon Coast Beach, Recovering at Aquarium

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport has taken in a stranded and injured Guadalupe fur seal to nurse it back to health after it was found on Salishan Beach next to Lincoln City. A citizen spotted the creature recently on the Salishan Spit and called it into the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Newport, and together with the aquarium and the SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research (SRR) group it was transported to the Newport facility for further care. (Photos courtesy Jim Rice, Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Oregon Coast Aquarium)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
nbc16.com

5 members of Eritrea track and field team reported missing, U of O Police report

EUGENE, Ore. — Five members of a team that competed at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have been reported missing, authorities in Eugene reported. On July 24, the University of Oregon Police Department received a missing person report for five individuals who had been temporarily staying in university campus housing contracted for use during the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for mid-Willamette Valley

Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon residents should get ready for a heat wave. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Sunday for the mid-Willamette Valley and other regions of Oregon from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. Thursday, warning that excessive temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. On...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Volleyball#Pac 12 Conference#Osu Vb Schedule Released#Lsu
kptv.com

Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
SALEM, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
lakecountyexam.com

Free concert at the Capitol July 30

The Salem Philharmonia Orchestra and Oregon-born singer/songwriter Slater Smith will perform a free concert at State Capitol State Park on Saturday, July 30 starting at 11 a.m. The concert is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, and picnic lunch, spread out on the grass in the Capitol Mall area of State Capitol State Park and enjoy the performances that are scheduled to celebrate the 100th year of Oregon Parks.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Body found in Santiam River, identified

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest suspect after standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested this morning after SWAT were called to resolve a standoff with law enforcement, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police said around 7:25 a.m. on July 25, they got a call from Home Depot on Seneca Rd. They said Michael Joseph Reason, 46, came in a Penske truck and was stealing merchandise from outside the store.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist crashes off Highway 34 near Fircreek Lane

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 34 in a high-speed crash on Tuesday reportedly escaped with only minor injuries. Philomath Fire & Rescue responded to a report of the crash at 11:51 a.m. and arrived to find a single vehicle off the road into the trees in an area near Fircreek Lane. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, the fire district’s public information officer, reported that the vehicle had clipped a power pole and left arcing lines in the trees with a smoldering fire.
PHILOMATH, OR
krcrtv.com

Residents told to remove window A/C units or face eviction amid Northwest heat wave

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Landlords are threatening to evict certain Oregon renters because of their window air conditioning units in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The housing authority in Yamhill County is following new legislation. Senate Bill 1536 works to make air conditioning more accessible to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy