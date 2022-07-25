ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quake off our Coast, July 25

Cover picture for the articleA 4.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line...

Quakes, July 27

A couple of earthquakes shook the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, July 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitue quake was located outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry County, and a 2.8-magnitude quake was located at the junction west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY HOTTEST DAY OF 2022, NEW RECORD HIGH SET

Monday was the hottest day of 2022 in Roseburg with a new record high for the date also set. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 103 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The previous hottest day this year was June 26th when it got to 100 degrees. It was also a new record high for the date. Prior to Monday, the warmest July 25th was 101 degrees in 2018.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 28

OHA report, July 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,361 new; 848,046 total; Deaths: 18 new, 8,061 total; Hospitalized: 400, 24 fewer than last week (7/20). CHW report, July 27, 2022 – New cases: 36; Active cases: 333; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 166 total; Total cases: 12,526.
COOS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Fair, July 28

Day No. 3 at the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point. Thursday is Kids Day, kids ages 6-17 will be admitted for half-price all day. Colt Ford is the featured entertainer on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Friday is Patriot Day with all active Military & Veteran’s admitted for half-price all day.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SECTION OF PINE STREET CLOSED FOLLOWING LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

A section of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg was closed following a log truck versus pickup accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 a.m. the log truck was headed south on Pine when the pickup allegedly drove into the side of the first vehicle, coming from Southeast Sykes Street. Based on driver and witness statements, the pickup driver apparently failed to stop at the stop sign.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Van crashes into sign and over a tree in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A van crashes into a sign and is launched over a tree in North Bend. It happened Monday just before 9:00 a.m. Police responded to the crash outside The Apothecary on Sherman Ave. The driver exited the vehicle before police arrived and appeared to be...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Douglas County from 1:00 p.m. Monday through 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said high temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees are expected. Overnight lows will be warmer than normal, mainly between 60 and 65 degrees. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

I-5 crash leaves Roseburg man dead

ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police. Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE ROLLS IN WILBUR AREA

No one was hurt when a vehicle rolled in the Wilbur area on Sunday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to the accident in the 8400 block of Highway 99 North. A 36-year old driver said she believed that a pickup pulled out in front of her, and she swerved, causing the vehicle to roll. Multiple witnesses stated that the pickup did not pull out in front of the vehicle that wrecked. The witnesses said that vehicle was going too fast and that the driver over corrected.
WILBUR, OR
KVAL

Effort underway to recall Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors

COOS BAY, Ore. — An effort to recall the Bay Area Hospital board of directors is underway. Now it's just a matter of signatures to oust the current board. Workers union UFCW 555 has teamed with the Oregon nurse's union in filing to recall Bay Area Hospital's board of directors.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Lounsbury, July 26

Former Coos Bay Police Dept. Sgt. Robert Lounsbury is back on the Triathlon Trail. The retired law enforcement officer was the top finisher in his age group in the Sprint Triathlon at Cottage Grove Lake Saturday. Lounsbury had a Stem Cell Transplant in December of 2019 and then took a year off to repair his knee. His doctor told the veteran tri-athlete to start slow with his return. He now has three competitions under his belt since returning.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, July 28

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, July 28. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In July, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Falafel Burgers. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOT NIGHT OF BLUES AT HALF SHELL

It will be a hot night of the blues as Music on the Half Shell features Albert Cummings Tuesday night:. Influenced by greats like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Cummings has been playing the blues for over 20 years and has released nine albums including his latest simply titled “10”.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Revisions to NB Parking & Towing Ordinances, July 27

City of North Bend release – North Bend’s City Planner worked with the Police Chief, Public Works Director, City Attorney, and City Administrator on revisions to the city’s parking and towing ordinances. The goal is to reduce the removal of abandoned vehicles from 10 days to 72 hours. Unfortunately, state legislation requires local governments to securely store the vehicles for 30 days before disposing of them after abating hazardous materials and asbestos, all at taxpayer expense. The City Council adopted the changes on June 28, 2022, otherwise known as Ordinance No. 2059. For specifics and a copy of the ordinance, please visit https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7299 Effective Friday, July 29, 2022 in the City of North Bend, Oregon. All trailers required to be licensed under the vehicle laws of Oregon must be licensed and attached to an operable motor vehicle. (NBCC 10.04.300(6); Ord. 2059). All abandoned vehicles are prohibited on city streets. (NBCC 10.04.600; NBCC 10.04.020(1); Ord. 2059) – A vehicle is considered “abandoned” when it: – Does not have a lawfully affixed, unexpired registration plate, fails to display current registration, or fails to have vehicle insurance; – Appears to be inoperative or disabled; – Appears to be wrecked, partially dismantled or junked; or – Appears to be abandoned. No vehicle may park on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours. (NBCC 10.04.190; Ord. 2059) – Vehicles must move more than one City block to comply with this Code. All vehicles parked on a city street in excess of 72 consecutive hours and those deemed to be abandoned may be towed after posting of a 24-hour notice of intent to tow. (NBCC 10.04.190; 10.04.620; Ord. 2059). All vehicles parked in such a location as to constitute a hazard or obstruction to motor vehicle traffic may be towed immediately. (NBCC 10.04.620; Ord. 2059) – A vehicle constitutes a hazard or obstruction in cases including, but not limited to, those where the vehicle extends within the paved portion of the travel lane; or results in a sight obstruction to motor vehicle traffic; or is the cause of an accumulation of trash, garbage, junk, debris, or other personal property constituting a nuisance; or when the vehicle presents a clear danger.
NORTH BEND, OR

