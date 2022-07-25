ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Living Proof Enters Bond-building Category

By Noor Lobad
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHFnS_0grpXEWA00
Living proof Triple Bond Complex. Karin Dailey

A new hair care player has entered the bond-building arena.

Living Proof, which minted a partnership with actress Lily Collins in April, has launched its Triple Bond Complex, which seeks to not only repair but also prevent damaged hair bonds before they happen.

Infused with the brand’s patent-pending, bio-based 3D Fortifying Technology, Triple Bond Complex is intended for weekly application and claims to make hair stronger and more resistant to future damage after just one use.

Said Living Proof’s chief executive officer Zach Rieken, “Our approach whenever we enter a category is that we are always searching for a scientific breakthrough — we don’t just launch products to launch products.”

With consumers increasingly seeking out at-home hair treatments since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bond-building products have seen an uptick in both consumer demand and industry innovation, with brands including Amika, K18, The Inkey List, Sebastian Professional and, of course, Olaplex, which pioneered the bond-building category upon the brand’s launch in 2014, all cashing in on the trend (albeit some more than others).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0grpXEWA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0grpXEWA00

According to Rieken, Triple Bond Complex was in development for roughly two years, but the brand’s foray into bond-building has been several more in the making. “Triple Bond Complex was inspired by research that our discovery team had actually done several years ago,” Rieken said.

You May Also Like

“The way that we thought about entering this category is kind of similar to the way that we thought about dry shampoo, which we’re now the market leader in, where we weren’t the first ones to the party, but we knew that when we entered the market, we wanted to do it in a differentiated way that really brought with it a scientific discovery,” he continued.

In order to set Triple Bond Complex apart from existing bond-building products on the market, Living Proof sought to incorporate heat-activation technology into the product, which has been formulated to target the three main types of chemical bonds that exist in hair: hydrogen, ionic and covalent bonds.

“When we looked at this category, we saw a lot of opportunity,” said Rieken, who noted that the majority of bond-building products on the market primarily build hydrogen and ionic bonds, the weaker two of the three, while neglecting covalent bonds, the first and strongest on the bond chain of command.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8rKR_0grpXEWA00
Living Proof Triple Bond Complex. courtesy of living proof

Triple Bond Complex’s proprietary 3D Fortifying technology combines with a lipid and peptide blend, a biomimetic emollient blend and a cuticle-sealing agent with the aim of nourishing, protecting and rebuilding hair fibers.

“Triple bond complex actually builds all three types of bonds in the hair, and that’s really what makes our technology different,” Rieken said. “Another thing that makes our technology different is that it doesn’t rely on the hair already being damaged — we don’t just repair bonds that are broken, we also create new bonds in the hair with our heat-activated technology.”

According to the brand, incorporating heat-activated technology not only allows the product to better actuate covalent bonds, but also makes the product a seamless fit in a salon environment, where many treatments often end with a heat-styling service.

Living Proof’s celebrity colorist ambassador, Jenna Perry, is one hairstylist who will carry the product at her New York City salon, through which the brand aims to boost its profile in the professional channel, as well as overall consumer awareness of the brand.

“While there are a lot of people that know Living Proof, there are still a lot that don’t, and so we’ve been investing a lot more in brand awareness,” Rieken said. “We’ve got a big opportunity to expand way beyond North America — expanding our omnichannel presence internationally has been a big driver of our growth, particularly in the U.K. and China.”

Launching Monday on the Living Proof website and sephora.com, Triple Bond Complex retails for $45 for a 45-ml. bottle and $20 for a 15-ml. bottle, and will roll out to Sephora stores on Aug. 11 and in-store at Ulta Beauty Sept. 11.

Rieken did not comment on the brand’s sales, but industry sources estimate the brand will do over $300 million in retail sales in the next year, and is on track to reach over half a billion dollars in annual sales by 2025.

Last March, the Unilever-owned brand teamed with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to award up to $100,000 across up to four women-led teams in the school’s annual Solve Initiative. The partnership marked the brand’s latest effort in its ongoing mission to tackle the gender disparity in science.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. A number of beauty brands are expanding their array of products for the summer. Bestselling lines such as Nudestix are adding to their range of blushes, while ColourPop Cosmetics is launching new lip products, including lipsticks in collaboration with Disney. Additionally, TikTok-viral sensation Youth to the People launched another moisturizing cream.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Celebrity beauty brands are also expanding their lines. DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, for one, launched an Eye Play...
MAKEUP
WWD

Dior Teams With Lucibel for LED Beauty Mask

MASK UP: Dior has partnered exclusively with French innovation lighting company Lucibel to use and commercialize LED mask technology. Designer Olivier Lapidus worked with Lucibel to create the beauty mask. He had for many years focused on innovative textiles, especially light-related fabrics. In 1999, Lapidus sent down a fashion runway what he billed to be the first “luminous dress,” created with a specially woven jacquard and optical fiber technology.
BUSINESS
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Hair Products#Unilever#New York City#Fortifying Technology#Living Proof#K18#Olaplex
WWD

First Look at Babenzien’s Inaugural Collection for J. Crew

Brendon Babenzien didn’t reinvent the wheel — he just polished it up a bit. Babenzien, who was named men’s creative director of J. Crew last May, has unveiled his first collection for the retailer, which will hit stores for fall. The collection plays with the brand’s preppy heritage, updating it for the current consumer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WWD

Harry Styles Helps Gucci Reclaim Top Spot in Lyst Hottest Brand Ranking

Click here to read the full article. Gucci is back on the top of Lyst’s quarterly hottest brand ranking after the spot was taken by Balenciaga for the last nine months. Data compiled by Lyst showed that searches for Gucci jumped 286 percent in the 48 hours after the collection with Adidas was released in June. The announcement of its collaboration with British singer Harry Styles on the Ha Ha Ha collection, which will be in stores in October, as well as the “Cosmogonie” resort 2023 show in Puglia, also boosted the brand’s online engagement.More from WWDKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Swears by These Cryo Sticks: ‘They Feel Like a Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know how when some celebrities promote skincare products, you don’t really believe they actually use them? Such is never the case with Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives star is passionate about her beauty routine, and we absolutely […]
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Former Model Launches Yoga Leggings With Built-In Knee Pads

A former model and practicing yoga teacher, Fiona Devaney, is launching leggings with built-in knee pads. Devaney has founded Maät to try to eliminate the need for yogis to reach for in-class blankets to cushion their knees. Her Maät 1.0 leggings with built-in knee pads will be sold for $148 starting Wednesday on the company’s site. Additional colors and an additional fabric will be introduced for the holidays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

J Balvin and Miller Lite Drop BodegaWear Collection

J Balvin and Miller Lite are showing love to local convenience stores with a new collaboration collection called BodegaWear. The 10-piece capsule designed by the Colombian reggaetón artist and Miller Lite celebrates the fashion and streetwear scenes of bodegas, or small delicatessen and/or convenience stores mostly in New York City. The collection is comprised of styles meant to be thrown on for a quick corner-store run, like socks and slides, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, a shacket, varsity jacket, beverage wrap, metal cooler and a bucket hat that doubles as a beer bucket. Prices range from $19 to $349 and proceeds from all sales benefit Accion Opportunity Fund, an organization supporting bodegas, corner stores and Latino-owned businesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fall Must-Have Styles Starting at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals its New Mahjong Vanity Trunk

Before growing into the world’s most valuable luxury brand, began as a small luggage and packing shop located near the Place Vendome in Paris. The label’s early flat-topped canvas steamer trunks allowed travelers to stack their luggage, defying the conventional dome-shaped design at the time, and the shop steadily grew its reputation as a producer of quality leather travel goods and wardrobes.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Proof

The 6 Best Haircuts For Round Faces

The tricky thing about choosing a flattering haircut is there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all cut. There are lots to take into consideration:. Though that seems like a lot of boxes to check, you can simplify your decision by selecting a haircut that works best for your face shape and going from there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

5 Models Bringing More Diversity to Fashion’s Runways

Click here to read the full article. Season by season, more models of diverse ethnicities, sizes, ages and abilities, among other things that set them apart from what has long been fashion’s standard, appear on fashion runways. From beloved newer labels like Hanifa, to fashion editorials and storied maisons like Valentino, all are casting a wider net when it comes to who debuts the newest creations for the consuming public.More from WWDAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Runway Here,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibit Arrives in L.A.

Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has landed in Los Angeles, open to the public from Saturday to Sept. 6. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase then headed to Marina Bay in Singapore in April. The final stop is L.A., with the event held at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot pop-up space set to become a Cheval Blanc hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 23 Best Leggings for Every Activity

Click here to read the full article. Finding the best leggings is an art, one which takes years of experience and trial and of error. There are leggings for everything you could ever need pants to do, from sitting on your couch to working out at the gym. All said, navigating the world of leggings is a beast. The different types of leggings You can choose styles with buttery soft fabric, high-tech compression, moisture-wicking capabilities and fleece linings. Leggings can be cropped or full length, fitted or flared and cost anywhere between $20 and $200. “Not all leggings are created equal,” says...
APPAREL
WWD

Circular Fashion Is the Industry’s New Summer Finding

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s the summer of circular fashion. British fashion brand Jigsaw, favored by the Duchess of Cambridge, is entering the world of circular fashion by partnering with rental and resale platform My Wardrobe HQ.More from WWDA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023Inside the Burberry x Lucien Dinner Jigsaw is taking a leap of faith by launching a circular model that allows customers to rent and subscribe to the brand’s collections and to resell any of their own items. The mission for Jigsaw is to inject 50 million pounds of preloved stock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Business

The Stockholm-based brand takes "a very Scandinavian, soft, warm minimalist approach" to fashion. Moncler Sees 46 Percent Bump in H1 Sales, Sets Plans for Stone Island. CEO Remo Ruffini said that despite myriad macro pressures Moncler Group exceeded expectations in the first…. By. Get all the top news stories and...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy