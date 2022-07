It has been mostly a disappointing year thus far for the Boston Red Sox, who are sitting at a 48-48 record just one year after making the ALCS. While there is still plenty of time for the team to figure things out, they are in the midst of a drastic cold streak, winning only one of their last ten games. The Red Sox have been outscored by a whopping 67-13 deficit in five games, highlighted by eight errors spread throughout.

