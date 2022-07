The Tennessee men’s basketball program is No. 19 nationally in KenPom.com’s updated program ratings, moving up three spots from last year. Program ratings are explained by KenPom here, factoring in past success — using statistics during the KenPom era, dating back to 1997 — along with factoring in what’s possible, conference affiliation and recruiting ratings over the last decade. Tennessee's highest final single-season rating during the KenPom era was No. 9 last season, with the lowest coming in 1997, when the Vols were No. 158.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO