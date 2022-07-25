ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Actor Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7FiA_0grpWNvY00
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jason Momoa attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.… Read More

CALABASAS, California (WJW) – Actor Jason Momoa is okay after a head-on crash in California this weekend.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor was driving in Calabasas when a man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into the vehicle Momoa was driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike. According to FOX News, Momoa got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 911.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Momoa was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Medical helicopter crashes in Ohio while en route to fatal accident

Authorities say a medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed when it apparently hit some power lines. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the helicopter when it went down early Tuesday or if any them were injured. The helicopter...
NBC4 Columbus

Body found has Ohio BCI called to road near Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) – A body found Wednesday morning sent both the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and state investigators to a road east of Mount Gilead. Someone found the body at 10:35 a.m. on County Road 20 in Franklin Township, the sheriff’s office said. However, it did not specify what intersection or part of the road the body was located on. The sheriff’s office then called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with working through the scene with the body.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Accidents
Calabasas, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Calabasas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
10TV

Video warns young Ohio drivers about dangers of distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office released a new educational video on Tuesday to teach young drivers the dangers of distracted driving. The video features two young people breaking down what distracted driving is and what the punishment can be for those who are caught.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP — Two people have been hospitalized after a single motorcycle crash in Bath Township early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to the crash in the 5300 block of Medway Road just before 2:00 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>Xenia couple killed in U.S. 35 crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Traffic Accident#Fox News
Alina Andras

Three great burger places in Ohio

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose to have a burger or a pizza. And while there are plenty of amazing pizza places in Ohio, today we are going to focus on burger places. I have put together a list of three great burger places that you definitely need to visit if you want to enjoy a nice burger.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy