Peugeot Motocycles Officially Enters The Philippines

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- SEKO Logistics has been voted a ‘2022 Top 10 3PL’ in a survey of thousands of buyers of logistics services in North America, capping a year of record growth, which included their biggest-ever global acquisition and the launch of a new ecommerce business unit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005207/en/ SEKO Logistics has been voted a ‘2022 Top 10 3PL’ in a survey of thousands of buyers of logistics services in North America. SEKO was ranked 4th overall in Inbound Logistics’ annual ‘Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards’, based on more than 12,500 votes cast by leading shippers on their experiences of using the transportation, logistics, fulfilment, and supply chain services of hundreds of 3PL providers in the U.S. market. (Graphic: Business Wire)
