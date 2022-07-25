5 competitions to watch for at Steelers camp

Photo credit 93.7 The Fan

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – You could come up with a couple of dozen storylines for the opening of Steelers training camp. Some of the biggest issues are a matter of personal preference, but we know everyone’s number one is the same.

Here is a list of what we believe to be the five biggest competitions to keep your eyes on in Latrobe.

1-You could build the drama up to number one, but let’s just start with the obvious. Who will be the starting quarterback?

Mitch Trubisky got the first-team reps during OTAs and mini-camp followed by last year’s backup Mason Rudolph, then first-round pick Kenny Pickett and seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun. The rotation didn’t change over the three weeks of workouts.

So what? Mike Tomlin is right when he says for that particular competition, not to read too much into work in shorts. A veteran of 57 games and 50 starts, Trubisky has the inside track. He still has to earn it and a horrible camp by him and a great camp by Pickett could change it. Although that’s not expected.

The battle then goes to the back-up quarterback. Rudolph got the second-team reps in voluntary work and mini-camp out of respect. He will now have to outplay, probably significantly, Pickett to win the back-up job again. The low-key competition in camp is if Oladokun is impressive, he could win himself the third-string job and make Rudolph expendable.

2-Who are the Steelers starting corners?

Joe Haden started 67 games for the Steelers over the last five seasons, but was not re-signed. Cam Sutton was the other starting corner last season, but it’s not a slam dunk he will start there again given his value in the slot.

The Steelers signed 6’, 27-year-old Levi Wallace to a two-year free agent contract after he started every game he was healthy for over four seasons in Buffalo. The former Alabama corner had 219 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six interceptions with the Bills. It’s believes he will start at one position.

Sutton likely will start the other, but the Steelers also decided to bring back 6’2” Athkello Witherspoon after trading for him last season. Witherspoon is the tallest of the corners and led the Steelers in interceptions with three despite starting only three games. If Witherspoon proves to be an everyday player, they could move Sutton back in the slot likely strengthening the secondary.

3-What is the offensive line starting five?

While it’s understandable Tomlin saying the order of reps for the quarterbacks doesn’t matter in shorts. I don’t believe that’s the same for the offensive line. With the late exception of Kendrick Green subbing in for Kevin Dotson at left guard, that group played all of the reps together. Will it remain that way during camp?

Grabbing a starting position late in training camp last year, Dan Moore was at left tackle. Battling injury last year, the fourth-round pick in 2020 Dotson played the majority of snaps at left guard, but told us coaches told him he’s in a battle with last year’s starting center Green for that position.

A trio signing three-year contracts in the offseason totaling $71.5 million will start from the center out. 6’5”, 298-pound Mason Cole is at least a half-foot taller than Green and has started 39 of 60 career NFL games. He will start at center. Right guard James Daniels is talked about as a future Pro Bowler after 48 starts in four seasons with the Bears. The surprise of the off-season could be the near 30 million dollars given to Chukwuma Okorafor. He’s struggled at times, but started 31 of the last 32 games at right tackle. While seemingly with the Steelers for years, he will only turn 25-years-old in August.

4—Who emerges as the third receiver with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool?

The immediate thought is it would be second-round pick George Pickens. Fighting back quickly from a major knee injury, Pickens had a huge catch in Georgia’s national championship win against Alabama. He’s an imposing figure at 6’3” and showed off strong hands during Steelers offseason work. He averaged 15 yards a catch during his college career.

Fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III is an outside shot with his versatility. Another player to watch is Anthony Miller, a second-round pick of the Bears in 2018 he spent three seasons with Trubisky catching 11 touchdowns. Steelers also picked up 6’4” Miles Boykin from the Ravens and have Cody White, who played a utility role last season but is only 23 years-old and 6’3”.

5-Back-up running back

We aren’t really searching for an issue or a competition here, Najee Harris said at the end of mini-camp the desire is for Harris to not have as many snaps this season. In order to do that they will need a consistent number two tailback.

Benny Snell would be first in line. Coming into his final year of his rookie contract, Snell does have a 100-yard game in the NFL and became a key special teams player, but rushed for only a 2.7 average in 2021. 23-year-old Anthony McFarland is a fourth-round pick in 2020 and believes he’s fully prepared and healthy going into camp for the first time in his career. McFarland had a monster game against Ohio State in college, but has only rushed for 116 yards in the NFL. Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State) and Mataeo Durant (Duke) had impressive college careers and are getting a walk-on opportunity and will need to make a big impression early to have a shot at offensive playing time.

It’s the first time in three years you can see how these players stack up in practice. These are a few positions to watch.