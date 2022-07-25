McKinney firefighters credit kids for doing the right things to keep fire from spreading

McKinney firefighters are giving some children a lot of credit for making sure no one was hurt in a weekend house fire on Fruitwood Drive near McKinney Ranch Parkway and Ridge Road.

Officials say the fire broke out in the garage and the fire department says the children who live there did all the right things; they kept the garage door closed to keep the fire from spreading to the home, got everyone out of the house, and then called 911.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage and there were no injuries.

