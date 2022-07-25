The Thurston County Fair returns in time to celebrate its 150th anniversary

The Thurston County Fair returns Wednesday, July 27, at the fairgrounds in Lacey after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and in time to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

As in previous years, the fair will have its full array of traditional fun, with farm animals and 4-H displays, carnival rides, games, fair food, exhibits, vendors and more.

Theresa Reid, the Thurston County Fair and Event Center coordinator, said putting the fair on after two years took a lot of remembering because there are many new members on the fair board who don’t know what it was like before the pandemic.

However, regular fair-goers can expect the fair to follow its traditions. July 27 will be One-Buck Wednesday, where anyone can get into the fair for $1 and a non-perishable food donation to the Thurston County Food Bank.

On Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29, the fair will host a Battle of the Bands, where two finalists will be chosen to compete on Saturday, July 30.

The Pancake Breakfast is back from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, where county commissioners will serve free pancakes and coffee to fair-goers.

On Sunday, July 31, the fair will close out with Thurston Throwback displays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interactive displays from historical groups around the county will teach families about local history.

Reid said she loves watching families enjoy the fair and its attractions.

“There’s nothing like watching a child look at something and go ‘Oh my gosh,’” she said. “The wonder on kids’ faces — I remember bringing my kids here. I remember coming here when I was a kid. I would get so excited when we’d drive by the fairgrounds on the way here.”

The fair is close to Reid’s heart because she grew up participating in it, and has spent almost 20 years on the fair board.

“Fair people are kind of like a family,” Reid said. “You get together maybe once a year, but the vendors come back every year, and the kids grow up, but you get to watch them grow up. That’s my favorite part.”

For its 150th year, the fair is inviting elected officials in the county to participate in a cupcake decorating competition at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Reid said this will be a way of providing a sense of community and a strong welcome back, after a difficult two years of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to represent Thurston County and everything it has to offer,” Reid said. “We have local food vendors, entertainment, plus all the agricultural events that are held here. We have STEM activities and activities for the kids.”

Reid said she hopes the fair will bring in people from all over the county.

“We try to do that by having something for everybody,” she said. “Who knows what will interest somebody.”

That requires offering a few new things as well, such as Wings Aerial Acrobats, a local acrobat team.

“Tradition is important. At the same time, it’s important for the fair to evolve as well,” she said. “I think we are doing a good job of that.”

Reid also hopes people will learn something from the fair.

“Fairs are the biggest classrooms in the world,” she said. “You can come and learn about agriculture, animals and home arts. We have photography and painting. I just think we’ve spent enough time apart. It will be nice to get back together again.”