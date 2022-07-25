Lacey hearings examiner makes ruling on two proposed Hicks Lake apartment projects

The Lacey hearings examiner is recommending approval of two controversial apartment complexes that would build more than 300 apartments on the west shore of Hicks Lake.

The hearings examiner issued his recommendation Friday afternoon, weeks after the public hearing was held on May 26.

The projects, a 178-unit proposal at 2712 Hazelwood Lane SE and a 132-unit proposal at 2801 Hazelwood Lane SE, were both addressed during the public hearing and the hearings examiner is recommending approval for both.

The recommendations are set to come before Lacey City Council Aug. 4, said Grant Beck, Lacey’s planning and development services manager.

Now, the council could face a repeat of what happened with the approval of the Meridian Market & Gas development.

When the council approved Meridian Market & Gas — a controversial convenience store and gas station pitched near a park in northeast Lacey — the council decision was met with outrage because residents had been protesting the project and vocally opposing it for months.

Similarly, the two projects proposed for Hicks Lake have long been opposed by neighbors who have raised concerns about the loss of trees, wildlife, impacts to the lake and an increase in traffic. They, too, have been organized, launching a website, raising money, hiring an attorney, holding a protest and submitting petitions.

The latest petition, which was signed by nearly 500 people, was submitted to the city last week, including a letter that encourages the city to instead acquire the Hicks Lake parcels and use them to expand nearby Wanschers Park.

At Thursday’s council meeting, resident Scott Goddard urged them to expand the park because it would be a “celebration of trees and water” and would establish the legacy of the council.

However, the hearings examiner’s ruling pointed out that public opposition by itself cannot be the reason to deny a permit — a point also made with Meridian Market & Gas.

“At the outset, it must be noted that community displeasure, alone, cannot be the basis of a permit denial,” the examiner writes.

The lakeside properties have been zoned high density residential since 1994.

Although the examiner is recommending approval, there are a number of requirements attached to both projects. Combined, there are more than 200 conditions of approval, including around $120,000 in traffic impact fees that must be paid to the city of Lacey, as well as impact fees to Thurston County and North Thurston Public Schools.

Some of the conditions:

▪ Prior to occupancy of the first residential building, the developer shall install a pedestrian connection from the northern property boundary on Hicks Lake Road to 25th Avenue Southeast.

▪ A note shall be placed on the face of the landscaping and irrigation plans stating that any irrigation lines placed within tree protection zones established for the project must be installed in such a manner as to not cause damage to the root protection zone, such as by cutting roots, digging trenches, and operating machinery.

▪ Stormwater runoff from pollution-generating surfaces shall require enhanced treatment due to their location within a Category I Critical Aquifer Recharge Area. In addition, phosphorus control is required due to the proximity to the lake.

Lacey City Council meetings can be watched both online or in person at Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE.

