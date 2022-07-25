ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, Chula...

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
FOX 5 San Diego

Two quakes rattle San Diego-Tijuana region

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Two earthquakes shook residents along the San Diego-Tijuana region early Monday morning. Both were centered south of Tijuana along the coast. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first quake hit around 4:09 a.m. measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale. About 12 minutes later,...
Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
How the Path to Homeownership Runs Through Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico — Gustavo Galvez has dreams of owning a home in San Diego. His path toward homeownership, however, includes a detour: While he saves for a down payment, he plans to spend the next several years renting in Tijuana. Galvez, 37, was born in Mexico, but moved to...
San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SANDAG pushes proposal to extend trolley into Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego -Tijuana region is home to the busiest border crossing in the Western hemisphere according to the San Diego Assocation of Governments (SANDAG). The San Ysidro Port of Entry sees more than 90,000 drivers coming in and out on a daily basis. "San Ysidro...
Life in Escondido: Exploring the growing cluster of wineries

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — On a clear summer day in July, the sun shines down on rows and rows of lush green grape vines. "It's about making it approachable for the customer, so like figuring out when you come in here what is your palate, what do you taste? It's just to enjoy and that should be the focus," said Christian Ecker, cellar master at Orfila Winery.
California surf culture: New book looks at the life of early 1900s legend George Freeth

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — When you think about Beach Culture in California you don't think of the early 1900s. Well, a new book, Surf and Rescue tells a different story. Author Patrick Moser's new book explored California surf culture and the impact legendary surfer George Freeth had on it as far back as the early 1900s. Moser will be at a book signing at the California Surf Museum in Oceanside on July 27.
2 Earthquakes Near Ensenada Rattle Parts of San Diego County

Two earthquakes were recorded in Baja California early Monday within 20 minutes from each other, rattling parts of southern San Diego County in the process. The first temblor was recorded as a preliminary 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 4:09 a.m. near El Sauzal, about 60 miles south from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second shaker was recorded as a preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 4:21 a.m., also near El Sauzal, the agency said.
WEDDINGS SAN MARCOS CHULA VISTA WATERFRONT MARINES AFTER-HOURS

(Photo left: newlyweds Peytan and Samantha Teets) July 27, 2022 (Santee) "Love" after-hours wedding ceremonies, or appointments to get married, are now offered for two upcoming Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at four locations at the County of San Diego Recorders in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos, and downtown. The next two dates for late appointments are August 10 and September 14.
30-foot border wall project to continue at Friendship Park

SAN DIEGO — Friends for Friendship Park received devastating news on Wednesday after learning the federal government plans to follow through with building two 30-foot walls across the park. Friendship Park represents the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. It's a relationship based on friendship, a place loved ones,...
14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
