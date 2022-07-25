Mariners notes: Seattle swept by Astros to open second half, winning streak ends at 14 games

Seattle Mariners players gather on the pitchers mound during the second inning of the game at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. Cheyenne Boone cboone@thenewstribune.com

When the weekend began, the Mariners were winners of 14 consecutive games, having tied the longest winning streak in the majors this season ahead of the All-Star break.

By the time the weekend ended, the visiting Astros not only snapped that streak at T-Mobile Park, but also handed the Mariners (51-45) their first series loss since June and became the first team to sweep Seattle since May.

“Obviously the series didn’t go the way we were hoping it would, but you’ve got to give Houston credit,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said postgame Sunday. “They came in, they beat us.”

Seattle never led during the three-game series against their American League West rivals, and is now 13 games behind the division leaders.

The Mariners have also dropped to the league’s third wild card spot behind both the Blue Jays and Rays.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve opened the series with a solo home run on the third pitch of Friday night’s contest, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado tacked on two more solo blasts later, and Houston built a comfortable five-run lead for starter Jose Urquidy. Seattle finally ended the Astros’ shutout bid in the sixth, but never cut the lead closer than three in a 5-2 loss.

Houston held the Mariners scoreless until late Saturday, too, behind an impressive seven innings from Justin Verlander, scored early despite a quality outing from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, and held off a comeback late to hand Seattle a 3-1 loss.

Altuve hit a second leadoff solo homer Sunday afternoon on the game’s first pitch, Jeremy Pena added another home run the following at-bat, and the Astros rolled to a series-ending 8-5 victory.

“They executed, they made pitches, they made plays, they got timely hits and that’s why they swept the series,” Servais said.

This was the third time this season the Mariners have been swept after losing a three-game set to the Astros the first week of May, then a four-game series to the Red Sox later that month.

Prior to Sunday, Seattle hadn’t lost three in a row since June, when the club dropped three consecutive games to the Angels to end a frustrating homestand.

The Mariners responded by winning 22 of 25 heading into the All-Star break.

“We’ve got to move forward,” Servais said. “We have to wash this one away as quick as we can. It’s disappointing. We’ve got a big series coming up with Texas coming in. We’re still in a good spot and have a lot of big baseball games ahead of us.”

Seattle Mariners' Ty France and Julio Rodriguez pose for a photo in the dugout during the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

ALL-STAR WEEK

Two Mariners represented Seattle during the All-Star Week festivities last week at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez and first baseman Ty France both played in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the first time in their careers after leading the Mariners’ offense in the first half.

Rodriguez hit .275/.337/.477 with 53 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 52 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 91 games for the Mariners before the break.

France hit .308/.376/.470 with 35 runs scored, 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 79 games.

Rodriguez also participated in Monday’s Home Run Derby, and launched 81 home runs in three rounds during the contest, eventually finishing runner-up to Nationals outfielder Juan Soto in the final round.

Leading off the contest, he crushed 32 homers in the first round to advance ahead of Ranger shortstop Corey Seager (24), then added 31 more to top the two-time defending champion in Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (23).

Soto followed Rodriguez’s 18 home runs with 19 in the final round to secure the 2022 title.

Last week was the first time the Mariners sent multiple players to the All-Star Game since sending four in 2018.

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Kyle Lewis (1) hits the ball during fourth inning of the game at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Seattle, Wash. The Astros defeated the Mariners 8-5.

INJURY UPDATES

▪ Rodriguez missed a third consecutive game Sunday with left wrist soreness, and is still considered day-to-day.

He was scratched from the lineup pregame Friday, then had an MRI scan Saturday, Servais updated pregame Sunday, but “that all came back OK.”

“It’s nothing we think is going to keep him out for a long time,” Servais said. “With a day game today and night game tomorrow, hopefully keeping our fingers crossed that he could be available there. Again, day-to-day, I wish I could give you a more definite timeline, but that’s the information I got.”

▪ Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker (right ankle sprain) left Sunday afternoon’s game in the fifth inning and is considered day-to-day.

Winker collided with Pena behind first base while running out an infield single in the second. He was eventually replaced on defense ahead of the fifth, but said postgame he does not expect to miss time.

“I just stepped on his foot and rolled it pretty good, but I think I’ll be alright,” Winker said.

▪ Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis returned from two lengthy stays on the injured list Friday, and appeared in each of the three games against the Astros last weekend, starting Friday’s in right field, Sunday’s at DH and pinch hitting late Saturday.

Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year and former first-round pick by the Mariners in 2016, has played in seven games this season, and is 5-for-22 (.227) with four runs scored, two home runs, 3 RBI and three walks to two strikeouts.

He missed the final four months of the 2021 season and Seattle’s first 43 games this spring recovering from a right meniscus tear. He played in four games in late May, but was placed on the IL with a concussion on May 29, missing Seattle’s next 46 contests.

▪ Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger (right high ankle sprain) started a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Friday, and is 3-for-9 with one home run, two RBI and two strikeouts in two appearances at DH and one in right field.

Haniger is expected to join the Triple-A club when the Rainiers return to Tacoma on Tuesday, Servais said pregame Sunday, but there is no timetable yet for his return to Seattle.

Former Mariners Mike Cameron and Bret Boone unveil the logo for the 2023 All-Star game prior to the start of Seattle's game against the Houston Astros on Friday, July 22, 2022, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

SHORT HOPS

▪ The Mariners unveiled the 2023 All-Star Game logo ahead of Friday night’s second- half opener. The annual All-Star Week festivities will be hosted at T-Mobile Park next July.

Former Seattle second baseman Bret Boone and center fielder Mike Cameron, who were both on the AL All-Star team the last time the game was played here in 2001, were in attendance Friday to reveal the banner in right center field pregame.

Boone and Cameron also threw out the ceremonial first pitch to this season’s All-Star selections, France and Rodriguez, ahead of Friday’s contest.

▪ Seattle selected 20 players during the 2022 MLB Draft last week, including 11 pitchers and nine position players.

The Mariners added a middle infielder and left-handed bat with their first-round pick, selecting North Allegheny (Pa.) High School shortstop Cole Young at No. 21 overall.

Young hit .433/.564/.800 with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 15 RBI and eight stolen bases in 21 games his senior season this spring, per MaxPreps.

The 18-year-old infielder was considered the No. 20 prospect in this season’s draft by MLB.com.

ON DECK

The Mariners continue their six-game homestand Monday with a three-game series against Texas (43-51). They then depart for their first road trip of the second half, visiting both the Astros and AL East-leading Yankees (66-31).