Officer shoots 15-foot snake wrapped around owner's neck, police say

A teenage girl was scalloping in the waters off Keaton Beach, Florida, with her family on Thursday when a nine-foot shark latched onto her right leg. "I didn't really know exactly what to do, but I knew that with sharks you're supposed to punch them in the nose to get them off of you, and I couldn't get around to punch him in the nose," Addison Bethea, 17, told CNN from her bed at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) on Monday. "So I just started socking it in the face and then poked its eyes and I tried to latch it off me with my fingers, and then it bit my hand."

