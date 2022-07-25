Family-friendly hikes, biking, skateboarding. This free celebration spans Pierce County

Despite living in an area with rich recreation opportunities, it can be difficult or daunting for many to get outside. Maybe it’s the unknown of a trail system, trouble accessing a park, lack of a trail buddy, or just not knowing where to start.

ForeverGreen Trails is hoping to change that with their sixth annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 30. The biking, running, hiking, and park clean-up events stretch from Puyallup to the Key Peninsula. Most are hosted by a leader, but many are self-guided.

According to Larry Leveen, executive director of ForeverGreen Trails, this allows residents and visitors to enjoy the activities whenever they want, not just on Trails Day itself.

“Trails Day helps give everyone a reason to go outside and get some exercise or help care for our natural areas and parks and trails,” Leveen said. “It’s easy. Just find an activity that looks interesting and show up — the rest is taken care of for you.”

Pierce Transit and Pierce County Council Member Jani Hitchen are also working to break down barriers for park and trail accessibility. All day on July 30, activity-goers can ride fare-free on Pierce Transit buses, SHUTTLE paratransit, and Runner on-demand transportation.

The 21-mile Foothills Trail goes from Puyallup to Buckley. Peter Haley The News Tribune file photo, 2001

“This is an opportunity to provide anyone in the Pierce Transit area a free ride to many of our green spaces,” said Council Member Hitchen. “Getting outside and trying new things is important to our physical and mental health.”

This includes transit to the Cushman Trail group bike-ride in Gig Harbor. Bikers will start at the Kimball Park and Ride lot at 11 a.m. and pedal 6 miles to Tacoma along the Cushman Trail and a portion of the Scott Pierson Trail (the shared use trail on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge). The group ride is one-way, so riders are encouraged to hop on a free bus ride back to Gig Harbor, or keep exploring Tacoma and the many Trails Days events. Registration is required in advance.

If biking isn’t of interest, the Washington Native Plant Society (WNPS) South Sound Chapter will have several nature tours in Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula. This includes a self-guided tour of the native plants in Sehmel Homestead Park’s Heritage Garden. Garden walkers can scan QR codes in the garden to learn more about each plant or download a guide in advance of their walk. WNPS will also host a guided nature walk at Penrose Point State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Walkers will follow an easy, one mile trail and learn about native and invasive plants in the area while enjoying the beauty of Penrose.

360 Trails Park will also be hosting a work party from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer stewards can help beautify and maintain the park by assisting with trail maintenance, litter pick up, and noxious weed removal. Expect to complete about 2 miles of walking and bring sturdy footwear, water, and gloves. All tools will be supplied.

Other local Trails Day activities include family-friendly hiking in Point Defiance, the GirlTrek Walk and Talk in Wright Park, and the Alchemy Skateboarding Push Across the Narrows.

ForeverGreen Trails has a great interactive regional trail map featuring locations, and Pierce Transit makes it easy to plan transportation to get outside with their Trip Planner Tool.

Regardless of which activity is enjoyed on Trails Day, it’s great motivation and support to get outside and learn more about our local environment. Trails are an affordable way for all ages, abilities, and income levels to not only play outside, but also discover what is in our own backyard.

Carly Vester Courtesy

Carly Vester has been writing an environmental column for The Peninsula Gateway since 2019. Her storytelling focuses on the intersection of people and the outdoors — from adventures across the west, to our environment and the rich history surrounding it. Her documentary films have screened internationally and her writing has been published locally and regionally.