Gov. Phil Scott has chosen Jennifer Morrison to lead the Vermont Department of Public Safety, making her the first woman to serve in the role. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Morrison said in a statement on Thursday. “There is much to be done as we continue to modernize our approach to public safety. I look forward to learning from the outstanding professionals at DPS and leveraging 30+ years of experience and relationships to benefit all Vermonters.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO