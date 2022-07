RALEIGH – AgCarolina Farm Credit is proud to announce a $5,000 donation to Baptists on Mission Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Employees have the option to participate in AgCarolina’s “A Cause a Quarter” program. The quarterly campaign requires a $25 donation from participating employees to a non-profit voted on by all employees of the Association. Participants can dress casually each Friday of the quarter in which they participate.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO