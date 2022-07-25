ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Bishop robbed during live streamed sunday service

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New York, NY) -- Police are hunting for suspects after a New York bishop was...

www.wdayradionow.com

PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Bishop Being Robbed During Church Service Livestream

50 Cent reacted to a recent video of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead being robbed of roughly $1 million in jewelry during his church service livestream this week. “Mean while back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF,” 50 captioned his IG post of the footage of the robbery.
BROOKLYN, NY
power98fm.com

Pastor Robbed While On Live Stream

In the latest edition of Damn did this really happen A Brooklyn pastor was robbed while on a live stream. The pastor was doing a service when gunmen busted in and robbed the pastor and his wife of $1 Million dollars worth of jewelry. In The latest edition of Larry Mad, Nolimit Larry says aww naw hell naw I don’t believe this. Do you believe it ?
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC Family Dollar employee injured trying to stop robbery: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said. The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD. The robber […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

Flashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams, was the victim of a robbery during his Sunday sermon in his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus) on July 24. The preacher asked, “How many of you have lost your faith because […] Click here to view original web page at allhiphop.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

