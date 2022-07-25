As summer travel picks up, average gas prices in Michigan continue to fall

(WWJ) -- People across Metro Detroit can look forward to kicking off their week with lower prices at the pump.

Gas prices in the state are now down 19 cents from a week ago, reports AAA.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.44 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 65 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time in 2021.

Motorists are paying an average of $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $15 from when prices were their highest last November, AAA reports.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices decrease 65 cents within the past month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.42 per gallon, about 25 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.14 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages:

Marquette -- $4.80

Traverse City -- $4.62

Ann Arbor -- $4.55

Least expensive gas price averages:

Benton Harbor -- $4.34

Grand Rapids -- $4.38

Flint -- $4.38

Click here to view AAA's state and metro gas averages.