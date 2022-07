Winning the FedEx Cup in back-to-back years is something that’s never been done. Which is exactly the kind of challenge Patrick Cantlay enjoys. The reigning FEC champion, and PGA Tour Player of the Year, is making his first appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week, in part to try to help accomplish the aforementioned goal. He ranks sixth in the FedEx Cup points list, thanks to a season that includes a win (along side Xander Schauffele) at the Zurich Classic, seven top-fives and nine top-10s in 16 appearances. Another solid finish this week at Detroit Golf Club would help make sure he’s positioned well heading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

GOLF ・ 18 HOURS AGO