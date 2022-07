(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two former Minneapolis police officers who deprived George Floyd of his constitutional rights have been sentenced. Former officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng received their sentences today, with Thao sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison, and Kueng sentenced to three years in prison. The jury found the both Thao and Kueng deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable force, and did not intervene when Former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled onto Floyd's neck. for nine minutes and 29 seconds. The same jury also found Former Officer Thomas Lane guilty of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights, and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison on July 21st.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO