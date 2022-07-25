ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

California wildfire burns past 15,000 acres

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mariposa, CA) -- A California wildfire that blew up over the weekend is now burning more than 15-thousand acres. The...

www.wdayradionow.com

SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
FOX40

CAL FIRE Hawk battles the Oak Fire throughout the night

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tweet from the Office of the Governor of California on Tuesday showcased CAL FIRE’s night firefighting capabilities with the CAL FIRE Hawk. “These helicopters are just one of the many investments in firefighting tech to help us fight wildfires around the clock & keep Californians safer,” the tweet read. Night […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed nearly 29 square miles (75 square kilometers) of forest land, with 26% containment on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation. “Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done,” Cal Fire said.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
#Wildfire#Cal Fire#Sierra Nevada#Lightning Strike#The Oak Fire
SFGate

Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park that burned 55 homes and other buildings and forced thousands from their homes, officials said Monday. “It was a successful day for aircraft and firefighters, resulting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Oak Fire Sends Plume of Smoke into Yosemite, Lake Tahoe

The Oak Fire has grown to the largest wildfire in the United States, threatening thousands of structures and forcing more than 6,000 people to evacuate from their homes. As the fire grew to more than 16,000 acres, a pyrocumulus cloud ballooned over the fire to 25,000 feet into the air.
ENVIRONMENT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Information On Power Safety Shutoff Alerts

Sonora, CA– PG&E is alerting customers and non-account holders that they can now sign up for a notification for any address they want to stay informed about in regards to Public Safety Power Shutoffs(PSPS). If anyone signed up for these alerts prior to June 2022, they will need to re-enroll for each address to continue to receive those notifications through June 2023. To sign up for alerts for any address click here. PG&E has listed the following reasons why someone would want to sign up for an alert that is not their primary resident or business.
SONORA, CA
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

