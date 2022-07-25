ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

1 person in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

On Sunday, one person suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train in Tucson. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at about 10:30 AM near Interstate 10 and West Grant Road [...]

