Premier League

Tottenham’s Ben Davies signs three year contract extension through 2025

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise! Tottenham Hotspur announced this morning that defender Ben Davies has signed a new contract with the club that will keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until summer of 2025. The redemption arc of Davies over the past season or so has been nothing short of remarkable. Signed in 2014...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

