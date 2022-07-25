Take a bow, Tigers: State champion Taunton High baseball team honored at Fenway Park

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Fairhaven Acushnet 12U Baseball Team Is Headed to the World Series
The Fairhaven Acushnet Cal Ripken 12U baseball team is living every 12-year-old's dream. The boys are headed to the World Series. When the Fairhaven Acushnet team beat Manchester, New Hampshire, last week, they earned a spot in the biggest tournament Cal Ripken has to offer, and they did it David-and-Goliath style.
Signature John Hancock sign at Fenway Park coming down
BOSTON – Fenway Park will have a different look next season. Insurance company John Hancock will not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox at the end of this year. As a result, the signature John Hancock logo above the scoreboard in centerfield will be coming down when the season ends.
Barnstable Patriot
Early Files: Hyannis baseball game called in 8th inning when score reaches 47-12
The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. The selectmen of Barnstable are entitled to great credit for the zeal they have manifested in procuring the requisite number of recruits for this town. The inducements offered to volunteers does credit to old Barnstable. As soon as mustered into the service, each volunteer will receive $100 and a further sum of $100 will be paid when honorably discharged from the service; the sum of $10 each to the first 24 volunteers, in addition to the bounty of $100 and $13 per month with clothing and rations paid by the United States. (Note: It was further reported that the wife and dependent children of a volunteer would receive $12 per month throughout the course of the Civil War.)
iheart.com
Pawtucket Soccer Stadium Project Kicked Into Gear
Pawtucket's latest effort to open a new pro sports stadium is moving forward. Governor Dan McKee cast a tie-breaking vote on Monday night to have the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation approve a revised public financing deal for the stadium for which ground has been broken on the Seekonk River near I-95.
fieldofschemes.com
Rhode Island’s $80m subsidy for minor-league soccer stadium is okayed by governor and five pals he appointed
When we last left off with Rhode Island’s plan to bring a USL soccer team to Pawtucket, the stadium was wildly over budget, and Gov. Dan McKee and Mayor Donald Grebien were proposing to fill the gap by taking money that was budgeted for infrastructure for the surrounding development and putting it into the stadium instead. (The missing infrastructure money would be replaced by [waves hands in air, tries to distract taxpayers by promising them an ice cream cone when it’s all over].) So how’s that going?
Methuen store on lucky streak when it comes to winning lottery tickets
METHUEN -- A Methuen convenience store is on a lucky streak that customers are hoping to cash in on. "We're the number one lottery agent in the state," said Tony Amico, owner of Ted's Stateline Mobile in Methuen. "I don't take that for granted." "They're big winners. They sell a lot of winners here," said Thomas Perry of Methuen. "It's a winner. They win a lot in this store. Very good," said Joan Desell of Salem, New Hampshire.The store is gearing up for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing."If you look out at our parking lot it's full. I have three people...
nshoremag.com
North Shore Roast Beef Sandwich Roundup And The History Behind Roast Beef Culture
The North Shore of Massachusetts is known for its beaches, historical towns, and seafood, among many other things. Over the past several decades, the region has also become renowned for something else: its unique roast beef sandwiches. History of the Roast Beef Sandwich. The sandwich’s presence on the North Shore...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize, 4 $100,000 prizes won Monday; 3 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets won at the same store
A $1 million lottery prize and four $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Monday. The $1 million lottery prize was purchased at XtraMart, a grocery store in Vineyard Haven. It was for the game “Fabulous Fortune.”. There were also four $100,000 prizes won or claimed Monday. Three...
country1025.com
David Ortiz Launches Marijuana Brand, Papi Cannabis
Big Papi has entered the cannabis industry. Ortiz just announced the debut of his own line of marijuana, Papi Cannabis, which will begin being sold at Massachusetts dispensaries soon. Papi Cannabis is a partnership between Ortiz and marijuana manufacturer and wholesaler Rev Brands. Papi Cannabis products will be available at...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Tewksbury Tuesday; no Mega Millions jackpot winner
Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, two Massachusetts lottery players won $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at Racing Mart in Springfield. The other was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Hobart’s Country Store in Tewksbury.
Police address traffic concerns for Elton John's Gillette concerts
FOXBORO - Elton John's farewell tour comes to Gillette Stadium Wednesday and Thursday nights, and some residents in the area fear that means they'll be spending a "long, long time" in traffic."Be aware this will be during commuter traffic," Foxboro police said in a traffic advisory posted to Facebook. "Please plan accordingly."The potential gridlock is a big concern in Walpole."Walpole Police officials and Town Administration have received multiple inquiries since last Thursday night in regards to the excessive traffic in and around South Walpole during the last few concert events," Walpole police said. "Town officials have reached out to the...
Where are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - With the Mega Millions jackpot up to $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing, some people might be looking for any advantage they can find. So how about a getting your ticket at a store that's sold a big winner in the past?. According to the Massachusetts Lottery, these...
Martha's Vineyard Times
A fast-tracked, celebrity-style passenger drop by SeaStreak
When you think about getting on the SeaStreak ferry, buying a ticket, and following a schedule, you wouldn’t assume that vessel would stop for anyone or anything. But it did for Elizabeth (Bess) Stone, a 50-year Martha’s Vineyard resident, after she accidentally got on and bought a fast ferry ticket to Nantucket after returning a leased car in Dartmouth last Thursday.
Giant Lobster Lands on the Roof of a Beloved Seekonk Restaurant
A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Most Delicious Lobster Rolls in Boston
The lobster roll concept is simple: fresh lobster meat on a soft roll in the style of a hot dog bun. Lobster rolls have become a New England tradition, but that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on how they should be prepared. In Maine, the cold preparation with mayo reigns...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset landscaper accused of stealing from customers throughout the area, held on bail
BROCKTON – A Somerset landscaper, whose customers have taken to social media for several years, has been held on bail on charges that he schemed to steal more than $100,000 from numerous customers. Back in June, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging Eli Rego, 36, with one...
$15 Million Winning Scratch Ticket Sold in Fall River
Stopping off for a scratch ticket doesn't seem so silly after a $15 million winning ticket was sold in Fall River recently. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that the 7-Eleven at 1099 William S. Canning Boulevard in the city had sold a major winner in the Lottery’s $15,000,000 Money Maker instant ticket game.
Popular New England-based sporting goods chain closing its remaining 35 stores
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. There are...
Last Local Olympia Sports Stores Launching Sale, Then Shutting Down
Need some back-to-school sports supplies? Looking for new running shoes? This is your time to shop the SouthCoast's Olympia Sports store locations before they shuts their doors forever. You read that right, every SouthCoast Olympia Sports store is going out of business and when they go, so does every location...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: District attorney reexamines John and Jane Doe cases of Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains are being thrust back into the spotlight on the South Coast, years after they went cold. “The identification process is critical, because without that, we are very, very limited,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. Quinn’s...
Taunton Daily Gazette
