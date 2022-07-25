Take a bow, Tigers: State champion Taunton High baseball team honored at Fenway Park

The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. The selectmen of Barnstable are entitled to great credit for the zeal they have manifested in procuring the requisite number of recruits for this town. The inducements offered to volunteers does credit to old Barnstable. As soon as mustered into the service, each volunteer will receive $100 and a further sum of $100 will be paid when honorably discharged from the service; the sum of $10 each to the first 24 volunteers, in addition to the bounty of $100 and $13 per month with clothing and rations paid by the United States. (Note: It was further reported that the wife and dependent children of a volunteer would receive $12 per month throughout the course of the Civil War.)

