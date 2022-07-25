Fight between siblings escalates to stabbing at home in N. Houston, deputies say

EMBED <> More Videos Family fight ends with all 4 in hospital with stab wounds: Sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight between a man and his sister escalated into a stabbing at a home in north Houston, according to Harris County deputies. That man has since been charged.

Deputies said they responded to a family disturbance in the 800 block of Regional Park Drive at about 10:49 p.m.

It all started when 25-year-old Manuel Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly came home drunk and armed with a gun, deputies said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Gutierrez got into a fight with his sister but was unarmed when their mother and father tried breaking things up.

All four family members live under the same roof, and according to investigators, the incident escalated to the point where they all had a knife.

When deputies arrived, they said all four adults had stab wounds. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Gutierrez had been out on bond for a previous felony, according to investigators. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault in this incident.