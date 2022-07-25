ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR Invests In DNA Writing Tech Replay As Private Equity Pushes Into Healthcare

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
  • Replay, a genome writing company reprogramming biology by writing and delivering big DNA, announced its launch with $55 million in seed financing.
  • The round was led by KKR & Co Inc KKR and OMX Ventures, with additional participation from ARTIS Ventures and Lansdowne Partners, SALT, DeciBio Ventures, and Axial.
  • Private equity interest in early-stage biotech companies comes despite what is often a decade-long wait for revenue as technologies are developed, noted the Financial Times.
  • Financial Times added that PE firms, including EQT, Carlyle Group Inc CG, and Abingworth have all recently bought or taken stakes in early-stage venture capital firms specializing in life sciences.
  • "We think there is great fundamental life science worldwide, especially after Covid. We’d like to use both the financial and human strengths of KKR and invest behind that,” said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, managing director at KKR and a board member at Replay.
  • The company said it had identified three key challenges that it is working on: Increased payload capacity, the need for an off-the-shelf, low-cost scalable, and extensively genomic engineered cell therapy platform, and lastly, the ability to assemble big DNA.
  • Price Action: KKR shares closed lower by 2.14% at $51.33 on Friday.

Market Neutral Was the Favorite Strategy Among Crypto Hedge Funds, but It Did the Worst

Hedge funds and their investors continue to adopt cryptocurrencies for their portfolios. In its annual Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report, PwC, in partnership with Elwood and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), reports that last year brought growing assets under management at crypto hedge funds and acceptance of digital assets among traditional hedge funds.
STOCKS
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
If You Invested $100 Each In Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Time The Fed Hiked Rates, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to meet again to decide on another round of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have increasingly buoyed or plunged due to several macroeconomic factors. One of the key drivers of cryptocurrency prices recently has been the interest rate policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
