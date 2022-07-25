Recap: RPM International Q4 Earnings

RPM International RPM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPM International missed estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.44.

Revenue was up $240.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate 0.30 0.83 1.03 1.27

EPS Actual 0.38 0.79 1.08 1.28

Revenue Estimate 1.41B 1.55B 1.64B 1.68B

Revenue Actual 1.43B 1.64B 1.65B 1.74B

To track all earnings releases for RPM International visit their earnings calendar here.

