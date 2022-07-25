ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Moderna And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4PIp_0grpROzK00

US manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.3 in July from previous reading of 52.70, while services PMI tumbled to 47.00 from 52.70. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Jabil

  • The Trade: Jabil Inc. JBL EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec Robert Katz sold a total of 9,477 shares at an average price of $55.00. The insider received around $521.24 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: IdentifySensors Biologics partnered with Jabil Healthcare to manufacture digital diagnostic platform.
  • What Jabil Does: Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.

Moderna

  • The Trade: Moderna, Inc. MRNA Director Noubar B. Afeyan sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $167.00. The insider received around $1.67 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending a variation to the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to include a booster dose of Moderna’s Spikevax, COVID-19 vaccine, at the 50 µg dose level for adolescents (12-17 years) at least three months after completion of the primary series.
  • What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Lennar

  • The Trade: Lennar Corporation LEN VP and Controller David M Collins sold a total of 15,000 shares at an average price of $82.00. The insider received around $1.23 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: JP Morgan recently downgraded Lennar from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $83 to $80.
  • What Lennar Does: Lennar is the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Katz
Entrepreneur

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed's anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading….
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lennar Corporation#Pmi#Jbl Evp#Gc#Cco Assist Corp Sec#Jabil Healthcare#Jabil Inc#Mrna
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
Retirement Daily

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

"The sky is falling!" "Recession is guaranteed!" "The markets are having a fire sale but it’s too dangerous to buy!" The headlines are good at generating fear and unease. Understandably, it’s a significant fire causing the sale: Rising interest rates, inflation, a war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges and a lingering pandemic are all noteworthy crises! If you listen to chicken little, it’s Armageddon! This time is different!
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Alphabet To $160? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Wednesday

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $170 to $160. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained the stock with an Overweight. Alphabet shares rose 4.2% to $109.45 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley raised 3M Company MMM price target from $126 to $131. 3M shares rose...
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Is American manufacturing dying a slow death?

The question has to be asked: is American manufacturing dying a slow death? The Electric Viking shared an interesting video (below) highlighting that it very well may be. Tesla is the most American-made car and was awarded this by Cars.com. That’s a feat for Tesla to be proud of, however,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

How Far Could the Nasdaq Plunge? Here's Why 8,000 Is a Reasonable Target

The widely followed Nasdaq has lost as much as 34% since hitting an all-time high in November. A number of factors indicate a significant move lower may still await the Nasdaq Composite. Despite an abundance of bad news, big market declines are the ideal time for patient investors to put...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy