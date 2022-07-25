ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bill Gates Raises Alarm Over This Menace: 'Kills More People In One Day Than Sharks Kill In 100 Years'

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379SSu_0grpR74E00

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to improve healthcare and alleviate poverty in developing and under-developed countries, brought to attention a deadly natural menace that often goes unnoticed by many people.

What Happened: The billionaire took to Twitter late Sunday to emphasize the havoc caused by mosquitoes, which are the primary carriers of viral infection. Musk shared a video snippet from Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s WBD "Shark Week" show that started airing on Sunday, showing a shark holding on to its prey like a fighter jet even as it completely inverts.

Tagging Discovery, the tech entrepreneur said sharks are cool, but mosquitoes are deadly.

“Did you know mosquitoes kill more people in one day than sharks kill in 100 years?” he added.

Mosquitoes are vectors that carry viruses that cause dengue, malaria, Zika, chikungunya, lymphatic filariasis, and Japanese encephalitis, among others.

On Friday, Gates tweeted about new cases of polio emerging from Malawi to the U.S, saying poliovirus remains a threat until it is eradicated. The poliovirus is transmitted not through mosquitoes but via contaminated water or food or contact with an infected person.

Comments / 12

magdolna helderman
2d ago

Put a target on he’s back. He should be locked up he was involved with that sex trafficking

Reply
5
Hillinova Klintonov
3d ago

It’s illegal to practice medicine without a license

Reply
11
Scott Smith
3d ago

this is why you should not be trusting the world economic forum

Reply
8
Related
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Malawi#Wbd#Discovery#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
Business Insider

If you were infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave, you 'really don't have a lot of good protection' against the BA.5 subvariant: Fauci

Getting infected with COVID-19 during the first Omicron wave doesn't give much protection against the current BA.5 strain. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant "substantially evades" antibodies from both vaccination and prior infection. But BA.5 is not associated with greater disease severity or hospitalization compared to earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy