Financial Reports

Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q2 Earnings

 3 days ago
Bank of Hawaii BOH reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $7.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 1.19 1.35 1.33 1.31

EPS Actual 1.32 1.55 1.52 1.68

Revenue Estimate 169.16M 170.52M 167.35M 166.28M

Revenue Actual 168.81M 168.96M 168.20M 167.94M

