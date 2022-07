Joy Behar has thick skin. The comedian revealed in a new interview that she was nonplussed when “The View” served her walking papers in 2013. “I was glad to be fired,” Behar, 79, told Time in a story published Wednesday. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.” Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View,'” told the magazine that Behar took the news in stride, even offering to leave that day, while Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who also got the boot, burst into tears. Behar was one...

