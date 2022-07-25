Southside Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Southside Bancshares SBSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southside Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $3.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.70 0.76 0.65 0.69

EPS Actual 0.77 0.88 0.90 0.65

Revenue Estimate 62.48M 62.76M 60.35M 60.63M

Revenue Actual 59.63M 61.41M 60.98M 56.58M

To track all earnings releases for Southside Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.