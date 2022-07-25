Affordable housing plan in Scarborough for Mainers with physical disabilities

During a recent vacation to Maine, I learned firsthand that purchasing medical marijuana there is an entirely different experience than doing so in Massachusetts. Upon my arrival at Uncle Pete’s Sweet Releaf in Sanford, I was convinced that my GPS had led me astray. At the end of the short driveway in a low-density residential area, I only saw what looked like a small house, with a large “DO NOT ENTER” sign plastered on the door. Nervous that I mistakenly pulled into a random driveway in rural Maine, I decided to flee the scene, half expecting a shotgun-wielding farmer to emerge from behind the building at any moment.

