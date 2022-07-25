ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Halts Harrier SUV Orders Due To Production Delay: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM has called off a few orders of its later mid-size crossover Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Harrier, due to production hurdles, Reuters reported.
  • The production disruption was the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
  • Instead, the automaker has requested its customers to shift their orders for Harrier’s improved version, expected to be released in September.
  • The report added that Toyota is considering the possibility of its dealers covering the price difference of 100,000 yen ($733.35) for the latest model.
  • About 74,000 units of Harrier were sold domestically last year, the report cited the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
  • The surge in the COVID-19 cases in China and the resulting lockdown have severely affected business activities, including automobile production.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.70% at $160.30 on Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

