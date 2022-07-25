First Alert to more heat, storms for the beginning of the week

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 350 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Morganton, or 4 miles southwest of South Mountains State Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston, Polkville, Waco, Casar, Kingstown, South Mountains State Park and Crouse. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

