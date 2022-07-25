ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yet Another Airline's Staff Go On Strike Over Pay Claims

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
  • Reuters reported that there would be an additional travel disruption on Wednesday as ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa AG DLAKY go on a one-day strike in pursuit of a 9.5 percent pay claim.
  • According to the labor union Verdi, this Wednesday's walkout by employees at Lufthansa's ground operations may cause more cancellations and delays because it involves workers responsible for crucial tasks, including aircraft maintenance and moving planes away from boarding gates so they can take off.
  • The strike will affect German airports, including Frankfurt, Duesseldorf, and Berlin, and will run from 3.45 am (0145 GMT) on Wednesday until 6 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday.
  • : SAS Reaches Deal With Pilots' Unions; Ends 15 Day Strike
  • According to Lufthansa, the walkout was "incomprehensible" and would continue to be difficult for employees and customers.
  • Verdi demanded a 9.5% salary increase—or at least €350 ($368) more per month for 12 months.
  • For the remainder of this year, Lufthansa promised a raise of €150 per month, followed by another €100 at the beginning of 2023 and a 2% increase based on the company's financial performance from mid-2023; Verdi turned down the offer.
  • Price Action: DLAKY shares closed higher by 0.39% at $6.13 on Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

